Jesperi Kotkaniemi has just three points in two months

Jesperi Kotkaniemi with just 3 pts in his last 27 games. Has played less than 10 mins in 3 straight games now. #LetsGoCanes – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 28, 2024

Since joining the Hurricanes, Jesperi Kotkaniemi has experienced many highs, but just as many lows. He is currently going through one of the most difficult periods of his career.The former Canadiens forward has collected just three points in his last 27 games! Nothing less.

Worse still, he’s scored just one goal since November 30!

His head coach, Rod Brind’Amour, is really fed up, having reduced his playing time in the last three games. KK has played less than 10 minutes in each of his team’s last three games.

Of course, he didn’t collect a single point during this sequence. And his team has won all three games. That doesn’t exactly make Brind’Amour want to change the situation.

In fact, the situation is so dire that he was his team’s least-used player during the Hurricanes’ last game against the Arizona Coyotes, with a total playing time of just 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

The good news for the Hurricanes is that if the situation doesn’t improve, they could buy out Kotkaniemi’s contract with very few consequences. In fact, buying out the contract would cost less than $900,000 on the payroll over the next 8 seasons.

That’s a long time, but it would be less burdensome for the Hurricanes than paying for the next seven seasons of a contract that weighs $4.82 million on the payroll each campaign.

The situation has become so onerous that Grant McCagg, who has long defended Kotkaniemi’s talent and potential, has finally admitted he was wrong.

He’s been the most vocal of Kotkaniemi’s enthusiasts from day one, but McCagg admits defeat today. Unfortunate, I quite liked KK in his early smiling days with the Habs… #GoHasGo https://t.co/v6J6x1CpiG – Karine Hains (@KarineHains) January 28, 2024

Kotkaniemi had shown some nice things at the start of the season, but he doesn’t seem capable of maintaining that pace for a full campaign. It’s distressing to see a youngster with so much potential not be able to reach the heights we thought he could.

