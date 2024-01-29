Skip to content
Logan Mailloux tied a Rocket team record this weekend
The Rocket lost twice over the weekend.

On Friday, Jean-François Houle’s men lost to the Syracuse Crunch… and the following day, they lost to the Rochester Americans.

Both games were played on the road, and it was clear that the Rocket were a little bored of Place Bell.

But it’s not all bad news.

Even though the Canadiens’ training club has lost its last two games, the Rocket is still alive and well in the race for the AHL playoffs.

The standings are really tight in the North Division, and as Anthony Marcotte points out in the following tweet, it’s looking good for the end of the regular season:

The Rocket has racked up 42 points so far this season, and it’s the team’s positive performance in the last month and a half that’s most impressive.

We know that Arber Xhekaj’s arrival in Laval has played a role in the club’s recent success… But Arber was recalled by the Habs a week ago today.

So it was interesting to see how the team would respond without the services of the rugged defenseman. And Arber’s absence made itself felt over the weekend.

In all this, it was also useful to keep an eye on Logan Mailloux’s performance, as he was the rainmaker alongside Xhekaj when the latter was in Laval.

Mailloux can no longer count on the support of his great friend…

But he’s more than capable of holding his own on the ice: Mailloux has collected four points in three games since Xhekaj’s recall… And he’s now registered at least one point in his last seven games, which equals a record for a defenseman in the Laval organization.

It’s a fine achievement, especially as this is his very first season in the pros.

Logan Mailloux still has a few shortcomings defensively, and needs to learn to be more consistent in his decision-making when in his zone. But Logan Mailloux is also showing that he has the tools to become a good National League player.

