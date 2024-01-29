Elliotte Friedman believes Artur Kaliyev will be traded

Arthur Kaliyev: 22-year-old big man who scores goals. But that’s not all he does!
He’s having a sub-par season in Los Angeles, but I’d be curious to see what a change of scenery could do for him.
An interesting project for the #Habs? #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/O8AZZcXpBy
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 29, 2024
The Kings are currently going through a rough patch. But with all the acquisitions they’ve made in recent years, don’t expect them to sell.
After all, they’re still in the playoff picture. However, GM Rob Blake may deal a promising young player.
32 Thoughts Podcast, On Los Angeles: Elliotte says he thinks they will move Kaliyev now and that it’s been made clear behind the scenes his time has come to go somewhere else. He thinks the team would move him for a depth player with some edge. #GoKingsGo #NHL
– NHL Trade Alert (@NHLTradeAlert) January 29, 2024
In Los Angeles, he’s simply not getting any playing time.
The 22-year-old is a damn good scorer. He’s demonstrated that on several occasions in the OHL. From 2017 to 2020, he scored 31, 51 and 44 goals.
We’ll see.
Remember that Pearson once played for the Kings. I’d imagine it would take more, but Montreal has plenty of picks (and prospects) in the upcoming drafts.
Cont’d: “I do think the Kings would do it if they found maybe a depth player with some edge that they could replace him with, I do think LA would do that”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 29, 2024
Agent Dan Milstein does not believe rumours that the #Canucks will trade UFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov.
Milstein tells me that he does not expect Zadorov to be moved at the deadline.
– Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 29, 2024
– This opens the door for Quebec’s Édouard Julien.
This will help make room for Édouard Julien. https://t.co/T0Q6vCzKuw
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 30, 2024
Wayne Gretzky’s rookie season: A box of cards auctioned for goldhttps://t.co/Kq8enufO9a
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 30, 2024
– Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) January 30, 2024
Friedman on Chris Tanev/Sens (32TP): “They want to convince Chris Tanev they have a future there as a playoff team and he could be a very big part of it. So I don’t think they’re going to get him this year, but I don’t think they’ve given up on the idea of getting him.”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 29, 2024