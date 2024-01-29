Elliotte Friedman believes Artur Kaliyev will be traded

The Kings are currently going through a rough patch. But with all the acquisitions they’ve made in recent years, don’t expect them to sell.

After all, they’re still in the playoff picture. However, GM Rob Blake may deal a promising young player.

32 Thoughts Podcast, On Los Angeles: Elliotte says he thinks they will move Kaliyev now and that it’s been made clear behind the scenes his time has come to go somewhere else. He thinks the team would move him for a depth player with some edge. #GoKingsGo #NHL – NHL Trade Alert (@NHLTradeAlert) January 29, 2024

His name is Arthur Kaliyev.According to Elliotte Friedman, the Kings will trade the former second-round pick in 2019. From what the tipster understands of the situation, internally, the situation is clear that the young Uzbekistan native needs a fresh start. He has represented the USA at two World Junior Championships.

In Los Angeles, he’s simply not getting any playing time.

Arthur Kaliyev: 22-year-old big man who scores goals. But that’s not all he does! He’s having a sub-par season in Los Angeles, but I’d be curious to see what a change of scenery could do for him. An interesting project for the #Habs? #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/O8AZZcXpBy – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 29, 2024

This year, he has played 38 games and has just 14 points. There was a time when Kaliyev was a very promising prospect. Will a new start put him back on the right track? And when we think of new beginnings, we like to link the Canadiens to it all.After all, Kent Hughes has successfully acquired youngsters and given them new chances. Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook come to mind, of course.

The 22-year-old is a damn good scorer. He’s demonstrated that on several occasions in the OHL. From 2017 to 2020, he scored 31, 51 and 44 goals.

Will Montreal take advantage of his declining value?

We’ll see.

In return, could a guy like Tanner Pearson go the other way? Los Angeles would like a depth player in return.

Remember that Pearson once played for the Kings. I’d imagine it would take more, but Montreal has plenty of picks (and prospects) in the upcoming drafts.

