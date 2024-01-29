All-Star Game: Toronto strip club offers players lap dances

The All-Star break is just around the corner, with only six games remaining between now and the end of January (before tonight’s game). There’s a game on Monday night, two more on Tuesday night and finally the last three on Wednesday night.

As for the Montreal Canadiens, they’re already on vacation, to make way for the All-Star Game and Skills Competition in Toronto.

The players selected for the All-Star Game are all excited to represent their respective teams, but some will have an extra incentive to go.

There’s a strip club in Toronto offering free stripteases to selected players, according to Daily Hive reporter Adam Laskaris.

An interesting promotion from Fillmores in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/yjf2xIuv0T – Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) January 29, 2024

I say some might have an extra incentive to go, but that’s only if those players don’t have wives or girlfriends, as the latter might find this offer a little less fun.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that the strip club in question, Filmores Gentleman’s Club, has offered something like this.

That’s what we learn in the following article by Adam Laskaris on the Daily Hive.

I spoke to Filmores about their sign: “We have run similar promotions in the past with other notable events in Toronto. For example, Pan Am Game Medal winners, G20 Leaders … without giving away too many details, we have had positive response from attendees of past events to… – Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) January 29, 2024

The management of the “strip club” believes it could serve as a source of motivation → https://t.co/36z9351dEF – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 2, 2023

In 2015, while the Pan-American Games were taking place in Toronto, Filmores offered dances to the medal winners.We recall that in Vegas, during the Stanley Cup Grand Final, there was a similar offer if Vegas Golden Knights players won the Cup. The only drawback was that the offer was for an unlimited period, i.e. for life.Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your point of view), the Filmores offer only lasts for one week, that of the All-Star Game.

Wives will certainly have something to say to their favorite star before they leave for Toronto, if they haven’t already.

– Too bad for the Jackets, who have also lost Patrik Laine indefinitely. Let’s hope for the Jackets’ sake, and for young Fantilli’s, that his absence won’t be too long.

Adam Fantilli suffered a cut to his left leg from a skate blade against the Kraken on Sunday and has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Blues, the Blue Jackets announced. He’ll be further evaluated once the team returns to Columbus. pic.twitter.com/4Hl07pHh19 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2024

– Without a doubt, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov and Auston Matthews are at the top of the list.

Top-25 NHL players at mid-season according to RDS expertshttps://t.co/gNBfZ3jZIj – RDS (@RDSca) January 29, 2024

My first text for @LeDroitca and quite a one! An exclusive, but above all disturbing and unacceptable story. #Hockey https://t.co/KD0qpKGtCY – Zakary Mercier (@ZakaryMercier) January 29, 2024

– When Victor Wembanyama (7 feet 4 inches) was the same height as Connor Bedard (5 feet 10 inches), he was only 9 years old!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puck Empire (@puckempire)

– Two months away for young Jack Quinn. Too bad.

Sabres winger Jack Quinn underwent surgery today on the lower-body injury that he suffered Saturday in San Jose, sources told The Buffalo News. He’s expected to be out for approximately 8 weeks. All the details are available here :https://t.co/BRI8twNB56 – Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) January 29, 2024

– Well done to the Habs’ goalie prospect.