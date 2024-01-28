Top-5: 16th straight win for the Oilers

There were 14 games on the schedule last night in the National Hockey League, with only four teams resting.

There was plenty of action in those 14 games, so here’s what caught our eye.

1. Oilers record 16ᵉ win in a row

The Edmonton Oilers are currently enjoying a simply mind-blowing winning streak.

After a very difficult start to the season, they are more than back to their best, as they have now strung together 16 straight wins thanks to yesterday’s 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

SWEET 1⃣6⃣ The #Oilers defeat the Predators 4-1 at @RogersPlace for their 16th win in a row! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/DxFPJokEL3 – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 27, 2024

Career points per game vs the Predators Connor McDavid 1.73

Leon Draisaitl 1.58#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/tIEWYF8aBb – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 27, 2024

The Oilers come within one win of the all-time record of 17 consecutive wins set by the Pittsburgh Penguins from 1992-1993.

Let’s see if they can break that record.

Last night, Corey Perry made his Oilers debut, so he didn’t bring any bad luck to the Oilers’ winning streak.

Corey Perry makes his Edmonton Oilers debut today! pic.twitter.com/VQtb0lXoTt – RDS (@RDSca) January 27, 2024

For the first time in his career, Brock Boeser(@BBoeser16) is a 30-goal scorer! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/TqfSTKUCbj – NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2024

COMEBACK COMPLETE The @Canucks completely erase a 4-1 deficit thanks to Elias Pettersson’s @Energizer OT winner! pic.twitter.com/o4R8TF1teN – NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2024

Trailing 4-1 after two periods against the Columbus Blue Jackets last night, the Canucks needed a big third period to get back into the game.Well, Brock Boeser (two goals) and Elias Pettersson (two goals, including the overtime winner) took matters into their own hands.First Pettersson closed the gap, then Boeser scored two goals to tie the game, completing his hat trick.With his third goal of the game, Boeser reached the 30-goal plateau in a single season for the first time in his career.Pettersson then completed the comeback in overtime.

3. 40ᵉ goal of the season for Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews is really quite a hockey player, and it makes you wonder if he’s even human.

Scoring goals at this rate is simply impressive.

Last night, he scored (already) his 40ᵉ goal of the season in just his 46ᵉ game.

The goal that gave Auston Matthews(@AM34) his 40th of the season and 600th career point! 6⃣0⃣0⃣ pic.twitter.com/DjpnB0ycu8 – NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2024

40 for 34! Auston Matthews(@AM34) is the first player to reach the 40-goal mark this season! In just his 46th game of the season, it’s the fewest contests required in @MapleLeafs franchise history to reach the mark. pic.twitter.com/7OtGwucSEg – NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2024

He became the fastest player in Leafs history to reach this plateau in a single season.

With this goal, Matthews also earned his 600ᵉ career point, and thus became the fastest player in Leafs history to reach this plateau.

ANOTHER MATTHEWS MILESTONE It took Auston Matthews(@AM34) a mere 527 games to reach 600 points! pic.twitter.com/wi8QpMXTqS – NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2024

In short, Matthews is a VERY special player, on his way to recording his sixth 40-or-more-goal season at just 27 years of age.

Let’s see how many he scores this season, and if he can ever come close to Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.

Note that in the Leafs’ 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Ryan Reaves scored a goal in his return to the lineup.

Ryan Reaves pots one in his hometown! pic.twitter.com/IcQqzy2arZ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2024

4. Thomas Harley scores Stars’ overtime winner for second straight game

HARLEY GOES BACK-TO-BACK! Two overtime wins in a row for the @DallasStars, two @Energizer overtime winners for Thomas Harley! pic.twitter.com/aczIDHGc2c – NHL (@NHL) January 27, 2024

For the second game in a row, Stars defenseman Thomas Harley played the hero in overtime.Harley gave the Stars a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.Last night, he was the hero against the Washington Capitals in a 5-4 victory.It was the second goal of the game for Harley, who has 12 goals this season, good for second in the entire NHL among defensemen.Harley is tied with none other than Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar.Great company for the 22-year-old defenseman, who is having a great season.

5. Dylan Larkin scored his 200ᵉ career goal

Here’s another one that reached a major plateau last night.

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored his 200ᵉ NHL career goal.

Goal 200 for Dylan Larkin extends his point streak to 11 games. pic.twitter.com/JrvHdBd9WD – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2024

In fact, he extended his point streak to 11 games.

Larkin is one of the main reasons behind the Red Wings’ unexpected success this season.

Detroit surprisingly holds onto a playoff spot.

– What a great atmosphere in Carolina for Dimitri Orlov’s winning goal late in the third period.

– Quite a stop in the AHL last night, courtesy of Matt Murray (not the Maple Leafs).

MATT MURRAY MAKES AN INCREDIBLE STICK SAVE ( : @TexasStars) pic.twitter.com/utzHsC0ykB – BarDown (@BarDown) January 28, 2024

– Here are all yesterday’s results.

The @Canucks completed their fourth three-goal, third-period comeback win in franchise history and first since Feb. 18, 2003 to remain atop the League standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HXutfeEYAs pic.twitter.com/1zKiZF45Lt – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers. Note that with two assists last night, Nikita Kucherov (84 points) regained the lead in the scoring charts ahead of Nathan MacKinnon (83 points). It’s quite a race these two players are on.

– On today’s NHL program: two games.