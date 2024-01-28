Lucas Condotta sold to Laval Rocket

The Canadiens have loaned forward Lucas Condotta to the Laval Rocket.
The Canadiens have loaned forward Lucas Condotta to the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/RdNCQMeHs1
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 28, 2024
Condotta’s stay in Montreal comes to an end after two games, during which he earned no points and played an average of six minutes per game.
With the All-Star break already underway for the Habs, who played their final game last night before February 6 against the Capitals in Washington, it’s only fitting that Condotta be sent to Laval to help out the Rocket.
Keep an eye on Alex Newhook’s progress as he prepares for his return to action.
Extension
One wonders why Arber Xhekaj wasn’t also sent back to Laval at the same time as Condotta for the same reasons.
In short, the Habs defenseman probably won’t be helping the Rocket for three games, otherwise he would logically have been sent back to the AHL last night along with Condotta.