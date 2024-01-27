The Canadiens lose Lars Eller’s 1000th game

Here’s the line-up for both teams.
Tonight's lineup
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 28, 2024
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 27, 2024
First and foremost, the Penguins took the time to honor Lars Eller’s 1000th game before the start of the match. And as fate would have it, this 1,000th game was against his former team: the Canadiens.
Pittsburgh showed a video honoring Eller’s career (so far) on the giant screen and presented him with a commemorative plaque. All in the company of the Dane’s family.
Lars Eller: the first Danish-born player in NHL history to play 1,000 games.
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2024
First @NHL goal: November 5, 2009
1,000th NHL game: January 27, 2024
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2024
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 28, 2024
It was the 10,000th foreign goal in Canadiens history. What a night to reach a plateau! But that wasn’t all. With an assist on the goal, Cole Caufield picked up at least one point in his ninth straight game.
The second period saw some fine play and even a feat for the Penguins. Lars Eller celebrated his 1000th game by scoring Pittsburgh’s first goal of the game.
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2024
But the tie didn’t last long. Minutes later, Sean Monahan and Juraj Slafkovsky teamed up to score on the power play.

– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 28, 2024
The Penguins’ offense may not be at its best this season, but Sidney Crosby is as good as ever. This time was no different as he served up a magician’s pass for Jake Guentzel to tie the game.
You love to see a game-tying goal
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2024
Overtime
– His teammates imitate him very well while wearing number 20!
Lars Eller gets the 1000 game treatment from his Penguins teammates #NHL | #LetsGoPens | #GoHabsGo
– The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) January 28, 2024
– Matheson is an offensive machine this season.
With that assist, Mike Matheson has tied his career high in points (34). It’s a new career high in assists (27). He had 8 goals, 26 assists and 34 points in 48 games last season. He now has 7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points in 48 games and a period.
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 28, 2024
– Crosby is a master of face-offs.
okay, forget it. The game sheets said Crosby was a perfect 9 on face-offs, but there’s been a correction since then. He finished the first period with 9 in 10. Not bad
– Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) January 28, 2024
– Impressive.
Habs PP is at 25.7% for January, good for 10th-best for the month in the NHL.
You know what to do, @Lappy14
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 28, 2024
– A good combination.
Monahan and Slaf have very quickly found chemistry. Better late than never I suppose but too bad for Slaf that Sean is most likely dealt in the next five weeks.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 28, 2024