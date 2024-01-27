The Canadiens lose Lars Eller’s 1000th game

It was a special night for both the Canadiens and the Penguins on Saturday. On one hand, Montreal was playing the 7,000th game in its NHL history, and on the other, Lars Eller was playing his 1,000th game in the Bettman circuit.

Here’s the line-up for both teams.

First and foremost, the Penguins took the time to honor Lars Eller’s 1000th game before the start of the match. And as fate would have it, this 1,000th game was against his former team: the Canadiens.

Pittsburgh showed a video honoring Eller’s career (so far) on the giant screen and presented him with a commemorative plaque. All in the company of the Dane’s family.

Lars Eller: the first Danish-born player in NHL history to play 1,000 games. Proud to call you a Penguin, Lars! pic.twitter.com/IsXUiTPLB8 – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2024

First @NHL goal: November 5, 2009

1,000th NHL game: January 27, 2024 Congrats on the momentous milestone, Lars Eller. pic.twitter.com/YK33EQ0fCm – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2024

Eller became the first Dane in history to play 1,000 games in the NHL.But it was the Canadiens who made their mark first. Kaiden Guhle took advantage of a precise pass from Mike Matheson to open the scoring.

It was the 10,000th foreign goal in Canadiens history. What a night to reach a plateau! But that wasn’t all. With an assist on the goal, Cole Caufield picked up at least one point in his ninth straight game.

After 20 minutes, the Canadiens had a 1-0 lead.

The second period saw some fine play and even a feat for the Penguins. Lars Eller celebrated his 1000th game by scoring Pittsburgh’s first goal of the game.

HAPPY LARS ELLER NIGHT TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE! pic.twitter.com/E6a4gPS8EJ – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2024

He became only the second player in Penguins history, after Evgeni Malkin, to score in his 1,000th career game.

But the tie didn’t last long. Minutes later, Sean Monahan and Juraj Slafkovsky teamed up to score on the power play.

200% planned this way let’s see defs meant to do that, accidentally on purpose#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ziNlCa9p3i – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 28, 2024

With this goal, Slafkovsky reached the 20-point plateau this season.After two periods, the Habs were still ahead. This time by a score of 2-1.

The Penguins’ offense may not be at its best this season, but Sidney Crosby is as good as ever. This time was no different as he served up a magician’s pass for Jake Guentzel to tie the game.

You love to see a game-tying goal Guentzel has points in 18 of 23 home games this season, and leads the Penguins with 25 points at home (11G-14A). pic.twitter.com/lRKy1fWNBC – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2024

Overtime

Guentzel is a master at home. It was his 25th point at home this season, which is a Pittsburgh high.After 60 minutes, the score was still tied and overtime was needed.Towards the end of overtime, the Penguins took advantage of a two-on-one run. Defenseman Marcus Pettersson gave Jake Allen no chance with a shot that was as powerful as it was precise.Pittsburgh won 3-2 in overtime.The Tricolore will be back in action on Tuesday, when the team visits the Capitals in Washington.

– His teammates imitate him very well while wearing number 20!

Lars Eller gets the 1000 game treatment from his Penguins teammates #NHL | #LetsGoPens | #GoHabsGo

pic.twitter.com/DufUx6s7j1 – The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) January 28, 2024

– Matheson is an offensive machine this season.

With that assist, Mike Matheson has tied his career high in points (34). It’s a new career high in assists (27). He had 8 goals, 26 assists and 34 points in 48 games last season. He now has 7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points in 48 games and a period. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 28, 2024

– Crosby is a master of face-offs.

okay, forget it. The game sheets said Crosby was a perfect 9 on face-offs, but there’s been a correction since then. He finished the first period with 9 in 10. Not bad – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) January 28, 2024

– Impressive.

Habs PP is at 25.7% for January, good for 10th-best for the month in the NHL.

You know what to do, @Lappy14 – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 28, 2024

– A good combination.