The Canadiens lose Lars Eller’s 1000th game
It was a special night for both the Canadiens and the Penguins on Saturday. On one hand, Montreal was playing the 7,000th game in its NHL history, and on the other, Lars Eller was playing his 1,000th game in the Bettman circuit.

Here’s the line-up for both teams.

First and foremost, the Penguins took the time to honor Lars Eller’s 1000th game before the start of the match. And as fate would have it, this 1,000th game was against his former team: the Canadiens.

Pittsburgh showed a video honoring Eller’s career (so far) on the giant screen and presented him with a commemorative plaque. All in the company of the Dane’s family.

Eller became the first Dane in history to play 1,000 games in the NHL.

But it was the Canadiens who made their mark first. Kaiden Guhle took advantage of a precise pass from Mike Matheson to open the scoring.

It was the 10,000th foreign goal in Canadiens history. What a night to reach a plateau! But that wasn’t all. With an assist on the goal, Cole Caufield picked up at least one point in his ninth straight game.

After 20 minutes, the Canadiens had a 1-0 lead.

The second period saw some fine play and even a feat for the Penguins. Lars Eller celebrated his 1000th game by scoring Pittsburgh’s first goal of the game.

He became only the second player in Penguins history, after Evgeni Malkin, to score in his 1,000th career game.

But the tie didn’t last long. Minutes later, Sean Monahan and Juraj Slafkovsky teamed up to score on the power play.

With this goal, Slafkovsky reached the 20-point plateau this season.

After two periods, the Habs were still ahead. This time by a score of 2-1.

The Penguins’ offense may not be at its best this season, but Sidney Crosby is as good as ever. This time was no different as he served up a magician’s pass for Jake Guentzel to tie the game.

Guentzel is a master at home. It was his 25th point at home this season, which is a Pittsburgh high.

After 60 minutes, the score was still tied and overtime was needed.

Towards the end of overtime, the Penguins took advantage of a two-on-one run. Defenseman Marcus Pettersson gave Jake Allen no chance with a shot that was as powerful as it was precise.

Pittsburgh won 3-2 in overtime.

The Tricolore will be back in action on Tuesday, when the team visits the Capitals in Washington.

Overtime

– His teammates imitate him very well while wearing number 20!

– Matheson is an offensive machine this season.

– Crosby is a master of face-offs.

– Impressive.

– A good combination.

