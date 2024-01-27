Skip to content
Elliotte Friedman: Rangers may be interested in Sean Monahan
Elliotte Friedman: Rangers may be interested in Sean Monahan

The Canadiens could get a nice return if they decide to trade Sean Monahan between now and the trade deadline. A potential candidate was revealed on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday night, during the second intermission of the Canadiens’ game.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers are a potential destination for Monahan between now and the trade deadline.

The Canadiens reportedly reached an agreement with Sean Monahan last summer when they signed his contract. The deal, according to Darren Dreger, was that the Montreal team would trade him between now and the trade deadline.

Monahan collected a total of 35 points in 49 games this season.

More details to come…

