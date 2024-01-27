John Tortorella refuses to answer questions from controversial journalist

Asking Flyers head coach John Tortorella questions when he’s angry can be very scary. He’s tough and doesn’t mince words. When you ask Tortorella a question after sharing a bad rumor, expect not even a response.
And that’s exactly what happened with Anthony SanFilippo of the Snow the Goalie podcast on Saturday night.
He wanted to ask a question during the press conference after the Flyers’ fifth straight loss, and was met with a solid refusal. Here’s the footage.
John Tortorella attacking a member of the media for doing a bad job (his team just lost their 5th straight game) pic.twitter.com/GmA6J7M5lB
– evil gritty (@DrEvilGritty) January 27, 2024
“Are you the guy from last time? I’m not answering any of your questions.” – John Tortorella
That’s to be expected from Tortorella, especially since the journalist in question, Anthony SanFilippo, had spread a rumor on social media that Kevin Hayes had convinced Cutter Gauthier not to play with Philadelphia.
Anthony SanFilippo(@AntSanPhilly) of Crossing Broad(@CrossingBroad) just reported that someone in the #Flyers organization believes “Kevin Hayes’ fingerprints” were all over Cutter Gauthier’s decision.
Lmao. pic.twitter.com/qKAUbgdtg0
– Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) January 9, 2024
FULL VIDEO: John Tortorella ripped into Anthony SanFilippo:
“Is that the podcast? Is that the silly podcast you do?#LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/LKzcqJ1Ccb
– Dylan H. Robillard (@DylanRobillard_) January 11, 2024
Are you kidding me? You think Kevin Hayes would do something like this? That’s bulls**t. – John Tortorella, the day after Cutter Gauthier was traded to Anaheim
And let’s just say that Kevin Hayes didn’t mince words with the reporter either. He brought out the bad guy in a comment below an Instagram video of SanFilippo saying he’d convinced Gauthier not to play in Philly.
Kevin Hayes response to Anthony SanFilippo reporting that someone in the Flyers organization believes “Hayes’ fingerprints” were all over Gauthier’s decision
byu/electricnuxinhockey
“This guy is a c****** clown and he makes shit up.” – Kevin Hayes on Instagram
In bursts
– It’s a sight to behold.
Logan Mailloux’s season with the Rocket is looking more and more like P.K. Subban’s with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2009-2010. Subban scored 53 points in 77 games. Mailloux’s points-per-game ratio is slightly higher right now.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 27, 2024
– No one can stop them.
HISTORY FOR THE OILERS!
They have not lost a game since December 19th… pic.twitter.com/yATNFw8vkv
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 27, 2024