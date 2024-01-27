John Tortorella refuses to answer questions from controversial journalist

Asking Flyers head coach John Tortorella questions when he’s angry can be very scary. He’s tough and doesn’t mince words. When you ask Tortorella a question after sharing a bad rumor, expect not even a response.

And that’s exactly what happened with Anthony SanFilippo of the Snow the Goalie podcast on Saturday night.

He wanted to ask a question during the press conference after the Flyers’ fifth straight loss, and was met with a solid refusal. Here’s the footage.

John Tortorella attacking a member of the media for doing a bad job (his team just lost their 5th straight game) pic.twitter.com/GmA6J7M5lB – evil gritty (@DrEvilGritty) January 27, 2024

“Are you the guy from last time? I’m not answering any of your questions.” – John Tortorella

That’s to be expected from Tortorella, especially since the journalist in question, Anthony SanFilippo, had spread a rumor on social media that Kevin Hayes had convinced Cutter Gauthier not to play with Philadelphia.

Anthony SanFilippo(@AntSanPhilly) of Crossing Broad(@CrossingBroad) just reported that someone in the #Flyers organization believes “Kevin Hayes’ fingerprints” were all over Cutter Gauthier’s decision. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/qKAUbgdtg0 – Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) January 9, 2024

FULL VIDEO: John Tortorella ripped into Anthony SanFilippo: “Is that the podcast? Is that the silly podcast you do?#LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/LKzcqJ1Ccb – Dylan H. Robillard (@DylanRobillard_) January 11, 2024

Are you kidding me? You think Kevin Hayes would do something like this? That’s bulls**t. – John Tortorella, the day after Cutter Gauthier was traded to Anaheim

At a press conference the day after the Cutter Gauthier transaction, Tortorella was angry and sent several arrows at SanFilippo

And let’s just say that Kevin Hayes didn’t mince words with the reporter either. He brought out the bad guy in a comment below an Instagram video of SanFilippo saying he’d convinced Gauthier not to play in Philly.

“This guy is a c****** clown and he makes shit up.” – Kevin Hayes on Instagram

Anthony SanFilippo will certainly have to personally apologize to John Tortorella if he wants the coach to answer his questions in the press conference again. Until then, Tortorella may not let up.

