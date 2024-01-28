The Senators may not have to look far to solve their goaltending issues. Was that all part of the plan? pic.twitter.com/08JT7IYYfy
McCagg: if Alex Kovalev were a more complete and consistent player, it would be Ivan Demidov
Now there’s another Russian hopeful to enter the debate on the best Russian hopeful since Ovechkin.
Some have already heard of him, but he’s Ivan Demidov, who plays in the MHL, Russia’s junior league.
Here’s a quick overview, but I invite you to read the article to find out more.
During an episode of The Sick Podcast – Recrutes, McCagg gave his opinion on the youngster after some twenty games played on his side this season, and nothing seems to have changed.
Grant McCagg: Every single shift, Demidov did something to make your jaw drop@grantmccagg, @GaumondShayne & @ScoutRocco discuss the prospects of the week!
– The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) January 28, 2024
Habs fans have all loved Kovalev’s time in Montreal, but have often deplored his lack of consistency and defensive shortcomings. Still, he was the last Tricolore player to score more than one point per game in a season.
To hear McCagg tell it, Demidov is clearly heavier than the sites show (168 pounds). He believes he’s closer to 190 pounds, as his weight hasn’t been up to date for nearly two years.
He also points out that he’s the most talented prospect in the 2024 crop, even with the likes of Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman.
There’s still a similar scenario between the 2023 and 2024 drafts when there’s a Russian coming in to muddy the waters who’s extremely talented.
The only difference is that Demidov is signed to the KHL until the end of next season, 2024-2025, which is already a year earlier than the end of Mishkov’s contract.
Looking at the stats of Mishkov, Demidov, Kucherov and Ovechkin, it’s very hard to say who was or will be the best, because although they all played in Russia, some played in the KHL at different times, others in the MHL and even in the VHL, which is the KHL’s equivalent of the American League.
Depending on where the Habs draft him, I think that if he’s available, Kent Hughes should jump at it.
After all, who wouldn’t like to see a more complete and consistent Kovalev in Montreal?
– Jacques Martin could be the solution in net for the Senators.
– Another questionable move for Tyler Myers.
Vancouver’s Tyler Myers has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for elbowing Columbus’ Sean Kuraly.
– NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 28, 2024
About Ovechkin’s dipping shot rate, TJ Oshie’s hidden value, Kuznetsov being whatever Kuznetsov is, the ideal defensive pairs, and the Caps’ chances of making the playoffs https://t.co/0KRL8lGjME
– RMNB (@rmnb) January 28, 2024
– A dream season for Boeser
Brock Boeser Hatty last night his 3rd of the season and career high 30th Goal of season. Also 1st in @Canucks #NHL leading 33rd Win. @BBoeser16 is +20 with 22A and 52pts in 49 games heading to @NHL All Star! pic.twitter.com/mxyrS2YoWb
– Ben Hankinson (@BenHankinson) January 28, 2024