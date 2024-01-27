Top-4: Jonathan Marchessault scores his fifth career hat trick

There were only four games in the National Hockey League yesterday, and there was a good show in every one of them.Here are some of the highlights.With the loss of Jack Eichel until the end of February/beginning of March , the Vegas Golden Knights will have to hold on if they are to remain well positioned in the standings.

They’ve had a rougher time of it recently, so it would be better for them if they didn’t have another one.

In Jack Eichel’s absence, other players will have to step up all the more, and Jonathan Marchessault understands this.

As Vegas took on one of the NHL’s top teams, the New York Rangers, the Quebecer stood up and scored a hat trick, his fifth career hat trick.

Marchessault’s three goals gave the Golden Knights a 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The Quebecer continues to be an extremely important player in the Golden Knights’ success, with 25 goals and 15 assists this season for a total of 40 points in 49 games.

Marchessault could become a free agent this summer at age 33, when his six-year, $5-million-a-year contract expires.This will be an interesting story to follow.The St. Louis Blues are part of an exciting playoff race in the Western Conference.Only the top two teams will advance to the playoffs.Many teams are fighting for the last two spots in the spring tournament, so every point is of the utmost importance, especially against direct rivals.And Pavel Buchnevich understood this last night, when he helped the Blues earn two very big points against a direct rival, the Seattle Kraken.Not only did he tie the game late on, but he also scored the winning goal in overtime in a 4-3 victory.And on the winning goal, Buchnevich swept his stick across the ice to celebrate.In short, a great celebration for a very important victory for the St. Louis Blues.

3. Nathan MacKinnon regains the lead among the NHL’s top scorers

Over the past few weeks, the race for the NHL’s top scorer has become a heated one between two players: Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon.

Every day, while one is off, the other puts in an excellent, multi-point performance and takes over the lead in the scoring standings.Pole position changes daily between the two players, and yesterday, well, while Nikita Kucherov rested, MacKinnon scored two points, including a goal, to regain the lead.MacKinnon has scored in at least his last 25 home games.Yesterday, it was in a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings that he scored his points.Speaking of the Kings, things are going really badly for them these days.

They’re in freefall in the standings.

4. Sam Reinhart just won’t slow down

Here’s another one who just won’t slow down this season.

Sam Reinhart is having the best season of his career, and he’s not about to slow down.

Having already beaten his personal career high of 33 goals, Reinhart wants more.

Last night, in the Florida Panthers’ 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Reinhart scored his 36th goal of the season.

He’s only three goals behind NHL leader Auston Matthews.

Overtime

Note that it was Reinhart who gave the Panthers victory in the shootout.Every one of his shots turns into a goal.

