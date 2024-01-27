Top-4: Jonathan Marchessault scores his fifth career hat trick

Sam Reinhart knows every shot is a goal at this point. He’s eating steak like @BizNasty2point0 while making goalies question their skill set #TimeToHunt @FlaPanthers @NHL @NHL_On_TNT pic.twitter.com/BJZAJH2Tot
They’ve had a rougher time of it recently, so it would be better for them if they didn’t have another one.
In Jack Eichel’s absence, other players will have to step up all the more, and Jonathan Marchessault understands this.
As Vegas took on one of the NHL’s top teams, the New York Rangers, the Quebecer stood up and scored a hat trick, his fifth career hat trick.
It was the Jonathan Marchessault show tonight in NYC!
Marchessault’s three goals gave the Golden Knights a 5-2 win over the Rangers.
The Quebecer continues to be an extremely important player in the Golden Knights’ success, with 25 goals and 15 assists this season for a total of 40 points in 49 games.
3. Nathan MacKinnon regains the lead among the NHL’s top scorers
Over the past few weeks, the race for the NHL’s top scorer has become a heated one between two players: Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon.
Nathan MacKinnon now has a point in 25 straight home games!
They’re in freefall in the standings.
4. Sam Reinhart just won’t slow down
Here’s another one who just won’t slow down this season.
Sam Reinhart is having the best season of his career, and he’s not about to slow down.
Last night, in the Florida Panthers’ 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Reinhart scored his 36th goal of the season.
No. 36 on the season for Sam Reinhart!
His point streak is now up to a dozen games.
He’s only three goals behind NHL leader Auston Matthews.
Overtime
The St. Louis Blues won its fourth straight game, the League's second-longest active streak behind Edmonton, and are just one point out of a Wild Card spot.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 14 games.