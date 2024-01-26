Jacob Fowler almost perfect against Lane Hutson and BU

Fans are hardly excited about tonight’s game between Boston University(#GoHabsGo Hutson, Tuch) and Boston College(#GoHabsGo Fowler). pic.twitter.com/zboP8NVo1c – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 27, 2024

Pointblank save by Fowler on the first shift of the game. pic.twitter.com/P7Nt5x2n8V – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 27, 2024

#GoHabsGo Lane Hutson and Celebrini get to work on the PP, but #GoHabsGo Jacob Fowler holds the fort for the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/3dHGWDOwyW – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 27, 2024

#GoHabsGo Jacob Fowler with a perfect game so far. And I do apologize for mentioning it because now he has to deal with THE CURSE. pic.twitter.com/EtcsFoLRZX – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 27, 2024

On this Friday evening, the Canadiens were not playing. However, the Rocket was in action.Unfortunately, it lost 4-2 to the Syracuse Crunch. The Lions also lost. A rare defeat for Laval. In fact, it was the first regulation-time loss of 2024.Another game that was interesting to watch: Boston University versus Boston College. Or if you like: Lane Hutson (BU) and Jacob Fowler (BC).Emotions ran high before the eagerly-awaited match.In the end, it was Jacob Fowler and Boston College who got the better of their opponents.Final score: 4-1.In the win, the Habs prospect made 26 saves, many of them very fine. He was tested and disturbed on several occasions, but responded well.He even stole a point from his future teammate.On a power play, he denied Hutson an assist on a Macklin Celebrini shot.In the first half, the American stopped all 13 shots fired at him.And after 40 minutes of play, he was still perfect.

He conceded for the only time in the third period on a shot from Jack Hughes… his boss’s son.

Jack Hughes (Kent’s son) cuts the Boston College lead to 2-1 with 6 minutes left to play. pic.twitter.com/tPVixUXFOc – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 27, 2024

Cutter Gauthier decides he doesn’t want to play…for a win in overtime, so he scores an empty netter to seal the deal for Boston College versus Boston University. Great game, but the Eagles were the better team IMO. pic.twitter.com/ktPO5HgInm – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 27, 2024

Extension

But it was too little too late for a comeback.Cutter Gauthier put the game out of reach in an empty net.He had no intention of prolonging the pleasure.In short, it was quite a game for the 19-year-old goalkeeper. He managed to clear Hutson and Celebrini from the scoresheet, something few goalies are able to do this season.

– Hutson came up against Fowler four times during the game.

Fowler saves the Hutson point shot and then a brouhaha (Pierre Houde ®) breaks out. pic.twitter.com/DOLbtI7y6n – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 27, 2024

– The future first pick in the next draft wasn’t able to do anything tonight.

Good chance for Macklin Celebrini, but #GoHabsGo prospect Jacob Fowler continues to show fantastic anticipation. He’s rarely out of position. pic.twitter.com/k4DVCtv3yc – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 27, 2024

– Ryan Leonard broke the ice.

Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard opens the scoring for Boston College, and the crowd goes wild. His 13th goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/XKqpnZpNBm – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 27, 2024

– A game of Habs prospects.

#GoHabsGo prospect Lane Hutson with a great breakout pass that eventually finds #GoHabsGo prospect Luch Tuch, who is stopped by #GoHabsGo prospect Jacob Fowler. pic.twitter.com/QQhjcnVHAC – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 27, 2024

– Definitely.

“Lane Hutson & Macklkin Celebrini, you’re not gonna find a better combination on the powerplay anywhere else in the country” pic.twitter.com/tU8lGhvljr – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 27, 2024

– Both teams return to action tomorrow.