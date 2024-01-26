Skip to content
Jacob Fowler almost perfect against Lane Hutson and BU
On this Friday evening, the Canadiens were not playing. However, the Rocket was in action.

Unfortunately, it lost 4-2 to the Syracuse Crunch. The Lions also lost.

A rare defeat for Laval. In fact, it was the first regulation-time loss of 2024.

Another game that was interesting to watch: Boston University versus Boston College. Or if you like: Lane Hutson (BU) and Jacob Fowler (BC).

Emotions ran high before the eagerly-awaited match.

In the end, it was Jacob Fowler and Boston College who got the better of their opponents.

Final score: 4-1.

In the win, the Habs prospect made 26 saves, many of them very fine. He was tested and disturbed on several occasions, but responded well.

He even stole a point from his future teammate.

On a power play, he denied Hutson an assist on a Macklin Celebrini shot.

In the first half, the American stopped all 13 shots fired at him.

And after 40 minutes of play, he was still perfect.

He conceded for the only time in the third period on a shot from Jack Hughes… his boss’s son.

But it was too little too late for a comeback.

Cutter Gauthier put the game out of reach in an empty net.

He had no intention of prolonging the pleasure.

In short, it was quite a game for the 19-year-old goalkeeper.

He managed to clear Hutson and Celebrini from the scoresheet, something few goalies are able to do this season.

Extension

– Hutson came up against Fowler four times during the game.

– The future first pick in the next draft wasn’t able to do anything tonight.

– Ryan Leonard broke the ice.

– A game of Habs prospects.

– Definitely.

– Both teams return to action tomorrow.

