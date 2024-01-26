Blue Jackets listen to calls for Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov

Last off-season, the Blue Jackets looked very serious. They acquired Ivan Provorov in a three-team deal and a few days later, they acquired the services of Damon Severson.It seemed they were eager to win right away.

The problem: that’s not what’s happening right now. Columbus is in last place in the Eastern Association in terms of average wins.

So it’s logical to believe that general manager Jarmo Kekalainen will be listening with an eye on the upcoming trade deadline.

In yesterday’s Insider Trading segment, Darren Dreger confirmed that the Finn was listening.

INSIDER TRADING… – No comment yet from NHL/NHLPA on London investigation

– Trade market jammed with teams assessing needs

– CBJ and Laine/Provorov

– Struggling Kings

– Next steps for potential Utah expansion

– Coyotes arena MORE: https://t.co/F7oNIBzuAu pic.twitter.com/HTlc3GlBWc – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 25, 2024

Laine has played just 18 games this season (mostly due to injuries, but he’s also been left out). He’s not the unanimous choice and has only nine points.

He’s not a shadow of his former self. Last year, he averaged just under a point per game, and the year before that, he collected 56 points in as many games. Let’s not forget that he was traded for another player who disappoints Pierre-Luc Dubois. Jack Roslovic was also part of this transaction. It’s funny to say, but he’s perhaps the most consistent player in this major 2021 transaction…

As #allcaps scrap for a playoff spot, expect center Nic Dowd to generate significant interest in lead-up to #NHL trade deadline. Sometimes it isn’t the sexy acquisition that wins. Dowd checks in at No. 8 on our new Trade Targets

7 new names. Link: https://t.co/MLsogBvZ1l pic.twitter.com/xcpktizGkd – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 26, 2024

In fact, the 26-year-old center is ranked 22nd on the list of potential players to be traded ahead of March 8, according to DailyFaceoff In Columbus, Alexandre Texier, Elvis Merzlikins and Andrew Peeke or Adam Boqvist are also listed, but no mention of Laine, Provorov and Boone Jenner.

Why do I mention Jenner? Because, according to Dreger, he is attracting interest from all corners of the NHL. However, he’s the captain, he’s adored in the dressing room and he has a nice contract. So it’s highly unlikely that he’ll change his address.

The source also confirmed that Adam Fantilli is untouchable. No surprise there…

Breaking news

– It’s crazy.

An interesting revelation from Tourigny about the Oilers https://t.co/tg3IRO8KlX – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 27, 2024

– Maybe.

Brendan Gallagher’s gesture: “There’s no way it was intentional” https://t.co/UnuhEXDhsk – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 27, 2024

– Life’s certainties: death, taxes and Sam Reinhart’s goals on special units.

Sam Reinhart matches Panthers single-season record with 19 Power Play goals pic.twitter.com/b6821n9ZeL – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 27, 2024

– Long absence for Jack Eichel.

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by Puck Report (NHL News/Rumors) (@puckreportnhl)

– Too bad.