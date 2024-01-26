Skip to content
News

Blue Jackets listen to calls for Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Blue Jackets listen to calls for Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov
Last off-season, the Blue Jackets looked very serious. They acquired Ivan Provorov in a three-team deal and a few days later, they acquired the services of Damon Severson.

It seemed they were eager to win right away.

The problem: that’s not what’s happening right now. Columbus is in last place in the Eastern Association in terms of average wins.

(Credit: NHL.com )

So it’s logical to believe that general manager Jarmo Kekalainen will be listening with an eye on the upcoming trade deadline.

In yesterday’s Insider Trading segment, Darren Dreger confirmed that the Finn was listening.

Laine has played just 18 games this season (mostly due to injuries, but he’s also been left out). He’s not the unanimous choice and has only nine points.

He’s not a shadow of his former self. Last year, he averaged just under a point per game, and the year before that, he collected 56 points in as many games. Let’s not forget that he was traded for another player who disappoints Pierre-Luc Dubois. Jack Roslovic was also part of this transaction. It’s funny to say, but he’s perhaps the most consistent player in this major 2021 transaction…

In fact, the 26-year-old center is ranked 22nd on the list of potential players to be traded ahead of March 8, according to DailyFaceoff.

In Columbus, Alexandre Texier, Elvis Merzlikins and Andrew Peeke or Adam Boqvist are also listed, but no mention of Laine, Provorov and Boone Jenner.

Why do I mention Jenner? Because, according to Dreger, he is attracting interest from all corners of the NHL. However, he’s the captain, he’s adored in the dressing room and he has a nice contract. So it’s highly unlikely that he’ll change his address.

The source also confirmed that Adam Fantilli is untouchable. No surprise there…

Breaking news

– It’s crazy.

– Maybe.

– Life’s certainties: death, taxes and Sam Reinhart’s goals on special units.

– Long absence for Jack Eichel.

– Too bad.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content