Danick Martel joins Orebro in Sweden’s elite league to complete the season. https://t.co/dffjNYAyb7
Zach Parise signs with Colorado
We have signed Zach Parise to a one-year contract.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/tDaeKfaFcy
Parise may not be the player he once was, but if he’s used well on the third line, he could be a valuable asset to a team aiming for the big time. Besides, he’s never won the Stanley Cup, so signing with a team that can dream of it makes sense for him.
The contract will pay him a little more than minimum wage, but given that the season is already underway, he’ll earn $360,938 by the end of the season. Let’s not forget that the Wild still pay him a few thousand dollars.
On a pro-rated basis, Parise will earn $360,938 from #GoAvsGo for the remainder of the season.
Plus he’s earning $833,333 per season from #mnwild through 2028-29 as part of his buyout in 2021.
For Habs fans wondering if this will affect the Sean Monahan deal, the answer is no. Yes, Mony has often been linked to the Denver team, but unlike the Habs player, Parise isn’t a center.
It’s a good thing Monahan doesn’t have a big salary, because the Avalanche don’t have much room under the salary cap…
#Oilers roster move
Defenceman Phil Kemp has been loaned to the @Condors.#LetsGoOilers
– Danick Martel heads to Sweden.
Salt Lake City World Cup | Valérie Maltais wins bronze in the 3000 m https://t.co/ZzmVPVfZNE
