Zach Parise signs with Colorado

We have signed Zach Parise to a one-year contract.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/tDaeKfaFcy – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 27, 2024

On this Friday evening, the Avalanche made a great signing.Colorado, which is second in its division, has reached an agreement with Zach Parise.The American will finish the season there.It looked like it was either the Islanders or retirement for the 39-year-old winger, but here he is with Colorado.

Parise may not be the player he once was, but if he’s used well on the third line, he could be a valuable asset to a team aiming for the big time. Besides, he’s never won the Stanley Cup, so signing with a team that can dream of it makes sense for him.

In 2012, when he was captain of the Devils, he came very close, but he and his team lost in the final to the Los Angeles Kings.

The contract will pay him a little more than minimum wage, but given that the season is already underway, he’ll earn $360,938 by the end of the season. Let’s not forget that the Wild still pay him a few thousand dollars.

On a pro-rated basis, Parise will earn $360,938 from #GoAvsGo for the remainder of the season. Plus he’s earning $833,333 per season from #mnwild through 2028-29 as part of his buyout in 2021. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 27, 2024

For Habs fans wondering if this will affect the Sean Monahan deal, the answer is no. Yes, Mony has often been linked to the Denver team, but unlike the Habs player, Parise isn’t a center.

It’s a good thing Monahan doesn’t have a big salary, because the Avalanche don’t have much room under the salary cap…

