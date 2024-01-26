David Reinbacher plays a big part in his club’s victory

David Reinbacher and EHC Kloten were in action this afternoon.

And even though it’s been tougher since the start of the season, they were able to pick up a third consecutive win!

The Habs hopeful stood out in the game, doing almost everything on the ice.

A +1 record…

Four shots on goal…

One assist…

19 minutes and 25 seconds of ice time…

One penalty…

Yeah. Let’s just say Reinbacher was pretty involved in his team’s victory.

He was a little lucky on the pass he picked up, but it’s the result that counts in the end :

#Habs David Reinbacher keeps the puck in the zone, Marchon gets an open net after the bounce off the boards. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WoiYrF0N7C – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) January 26, 2024

David Reinbacher has now scored 10 points (one goal) in 24 games so far this campaign. That’s a slight drop in production compared to last year…

But the difference is that his club is rotten this season. The elements aren’t in place for him to be hugely successful, and that’s the main reason why there’s been so much talk about the possibility of him coming to North America any time soon.

The Habs need to make a decision that will ultimately benefit his progress, and with everything that’s been going on with their team lately…

Just for fun, EHC Kloten’s season will come to a close on March 4. The club is not on track for the playoffs, having won just 14 of its first 41 games of the season and finding itself at the bottom of the league standings in Switzerland.

By then, the Rocket will be in the thick of the playoff race. I say that just the same…

Because seeing Reinbacher play a few games in North America before the end of the season is sure to excite Montreal Canadiens fans.

