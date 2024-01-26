Five-game suspension for Brendan Gallagher

We really suspected that Brendan Gallagher was going to be suspended after the dirty gesture he made towards Adam Pelech last night.

Now it’s confirmed.

The league has announced a five-game suspension for the Montreal Canadiens forward.

It makes sense, because it’s impossible to defend the forward’s actions.

He aimed for his opponent’s head and didn’t hesitate to hit him even though the puck was already out of play.

He deserves a five-game suspension…

In my opinion, he deserves a longer suspension, because such actions have no place on a hockey rink.

Remember, though, that Gally couldn’t have been suspended for more than five games because the hearing was held over the phone, not in person.

Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher has been suspended for five games for an illegal check to the head on NY Islanders’ Adam Pelech. https://t.co/lTIr7dmf83 – NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 26, 2024

Gally will miss the club’s next five games.

Penguins, tomorrow night in Pittsburgh

Capitals, February 6

Stars, February 10

Blues, February 11

Ducks, February 13

The Canadiens will have to get by without him against the :

The forward will only be able to return to action on February 15… And for the occasion, the Canadiens will face the Rangers in New York.

Remember that the Canadiens won’t be able to recall Gallagher when he’s suspended to replace him.

Martin St-Louis will therefore have to juggle a roster of just 22 players for the next five games… Which should prove an interesting challenge.

I can’t wait to see how the young coach adapts to all this.