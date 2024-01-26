Five-game suspension for Brendan Gallagher

Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher has been suspended for five games for an illegal check to the head on NY Islanders’ Adam Pelech. https://t.co/lTIr7dmf83
– NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 26, 2024
Now it’s confirmed.
It makes sense, because it’s impossible to defend the forward’s actions.
He aimed for his opponent’s head and didn’t hesitate to hit him even though the puck was already out of play.
He deserves a five-game suspension…
Remember, though, that Gally couldn’t have been suspended for more than five games because the hearing was held over the phone, not in person.
Gally will miss the club’s next five games.
- Penguins, tomorrow night in Pittsburgh
- Capitals, February 6
- Stars, February 10
- Blues, February 11
- Ducks, February 13
The forward will only be able to return to action on February 15… And for the occasion, the Canadiens will face the Rangers in New York.
Extension
Remember that the Canadiens won’t be able to recall Gallagher when he’s suspended to replace him.
Martin St-Louis will therefore have to juggle a roster of just 22 players for the next five games… Which should prove an interesting challenge.
I can’t wait to see how the young coach adapts to all this.