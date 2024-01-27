Mike Ribeiro could face up to 20 years in prison

Recently, in the National Hockey League, we learned that five players were to travel to London, Ontario, to meet the police in the case of sexual assaults linked to the 2018 Junior Team Canada.

We can speculate that these five players are the same five who recently decided to take a leave of absence from their team, namely Carter Hart, Dillon Dubé, Alex Formenton (now playing in Switzerland), Michael McLeod and Cal Foote.

Nothing can be concluded at present, as nothing is official.

We’ll know more on February 5.

MIKE RIBEIRO’S DARKEST DAYS | Recounting the first week of a scabrous trial https://t.co/UikuSQOYAm – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 27, 2024

In the same vein as these potential accusations of sexual assault, well, the trial of former NHL star Mike Ribeiro has just begun in the last few days.The former Montreal Canadiens player is accused of sexually assaulting three different women, which could land him in prison for up to 20 years, according to the latest information.

Indeed, this is what is reported in Jessica Lapinski’s excellent article for TVA Sports.

In it, we learn that Ribeiro is facing serious accusations of sexual assault against three women.The former NHL player allegedly committed these acts on a jet-ski and boat at Cypress Lake on June 23, 2021.Ribeiro owned a house there, and it was there that he allegedly assaulted the three women.In short, the former NHL star is a far cry from his famous NHL successes, which were however always tinged by his delinquency.Indeed, Ribeiro, despite his 793 points in 1,074 career games, was always known as a delinquent who often got into trouble with the law.In short, the trial of the former NHL player will continue next week, and we should soon know what his sentence will be.

To find out more, I strongly advise you to read Jessica Lapinski’s excellent and very detailed article, which I’ll share with you right here.

En Rafale

– The Habs’ former power play specialist (#Sarcasm) is having fun in the KHL.

– Could the Habs be interested in Patrik Laine?

Will the Habs trade Monahan, and if they do, might he come back? Perhaps he would be more enticed to do so if the Habs landed Laine. If the Canadiens do indeed pursue a trade for Laine…who would Columbus want in return? My (in-depth) column – https://t.co/5KLKk1QWve pic.twitter.com/bH9YgarwlW – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 27, 2024

– All in all, a fine career.

Wayne Simmonds’ NHL career has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/DlqV7Pn34b – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 27, 2024

– A great story.

Mitchell Chaffee overcame the uncertainty of knee surgery and realized a dream come true with #GoBolts and his first NHL goal . . . his journey from undrafted to All American to overcoming injury to scoring his first goal, it was quite a birthday present https://t.co/GUhiGPFdFf pic.twitter.com/a67o6aIAHB – Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) January 27, 2024

– Coming up.