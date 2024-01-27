Logan Mailloux has 11 points in his last ten games

The Laval Rocket’s season so far has been a tale of two halves.

Indeed, the first quarter of the Rocket’s season has been simply awful.

While expectations were very high for the team, considering all the talented new young players as well as the solid veterans, the club really disappointed with a string of defeats.Laval even found itself in last place in the entire American League.It was a rather embarrassing and alarming situation, as we began to wonder whether this lacklustre climate was bad for the youngsters.Finally, in the second quarter of the season so far, things have more than settled down.

Jean-François Houle’s team took matters into their own hands and put together a string of fine victories, restoring the team’s confidence.

Morale was at an all-time low, so these victories boosted the team’s collective confidence, and a great chemistry was established in the dressing room.

As a result, the Rocket has moved from last place in the AHL to third place in its division right now, with an 8-1-1 record in its last ten games.

In short, things have turned around, much to the organization’s delight, as this is of great benefit to the development of young prospects, especially Logan Mailloux.

He also picked up an assist last night in the Rocket’s 4-2 loss to the Syracuse Crunch.

Indeed, the 20-year-old defenseman is on fire right now, enjoying a solid rookie season in the pros.In his last ten games, Mailloux has 11 points.It was a sixth straight game with at least one point for Mailloux.In short, the imposing 6-foot-3, 220-pound defenseman is currently thriving in the AHL.

With his 27 points (10 goals and 17 assists) in 39 games, Mailloux appears 12thᵉ in points among rookies in the AHL, and second among defensemen.

That’s solid production for a 20-year-old defenseman making his professional debut.

It’s all very encouraging for the development of Mailloux, who, after all, is one of the Habs’ best prospects at the moment.

In my opinion, his potential is very high if he can fine-tune his defensive game.

He’ll surely get a few NHL games with the Habs this year, and next season, he could very well make the club.

His place won’t be a given, however, and he’ll have to earn it considering the large number of defensemen vying for a position in Montreal.

In short, we talked a lot about him in the beginning for the wrong reasons, and now it’s time to talk about him for the right reasons.

En Rafale

It will be interesting to see him in action at the AHL All-Star Game

– What a great story involving the Penguins’ captain once again.

READ Sidney Crosby’s touching story of Antoine’s dream come true https://t.co/bLCMahf6Qj – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 26, 2024

Sabalenka champion in Australia!

– A 14ᵉ goal this season in the KHL for Matvei Michkov.

Matvei Michkov is healthy and eager to score. 14th goal by Sochi’s 19-year-old goals leader. pic.twitter.com/rj9Kc4ckPf – KHL (@khl_eng) January 26, 2024

