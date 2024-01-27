Jordan Harris to take Arber Xhekaj’s place in tonight’s line-up

Tonight, the Canadiens will be in action in Pittsburgh, when they take on the Penguins in their final game before the All-Star break.

It should also be remembered that the club will be enjoying a long week off, so it won’t be back in action until February 6.

In the meantime, however, there’s still a game to be played tonight, and we were expecting a few changes in the line-up.

We suspected that Jesse Ylönen would take the place of Brendan Gallagher, suspended for five games… but there’s also a change on defense.

Jesse Ylönen and Jordan Harris will play tonight in Pittsburgh. Arber Xhekaj will be left out. Jesse Ylönen and Jordan Harris are in against the Penguins. Arber Xhekaj is out.#GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 27, 2024

After two tough games in the series, Arber Xhekaj will be left out tonight. Jordan Harris will take his place.

