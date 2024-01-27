Skip to content
Jordan Harris to take Arber Xhekaj’s place in tonight’s line-up
Tonight, the Canadiens will be in action in Pittsburgh, when they take on the Penguins in their final game before the All-Star break.

It should also be remembered that the club will be enjoying a long week off, so it won’t be back in action until February 6.

In the meantime, however, there’s still a game to be played tonight, and we were expecting a few changes in the line-up.

We suspected that Jesse Ylönen would take the place of Brendan Gallagher, suspended for five games… but there’s also a change on defense.

After two tough games in the series, Arber Xhekaj will be left out tonight. Jordan Harris will take his place.

More details to come…

