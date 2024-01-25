Skip to content
Samuel Montembeault will be tonight's starting goalie
Samuel Montembeault will be tonight’s starting goalie

This morning, before the Canadiens (not the Islanders, who don’t train) took to the ice for their duel with Patrick Roy’s club, we saw Alex Newhook skate a little.

But what about the guys who are members of the 23-man roster themselves?

First, we had to keep an eye on the goaltender. And not too surprisingly, Samuel Montembeault looked like a guy who’d be the Canadiens’ go-to goalie tonight. It was quickly confirmed.

Of course, it’s ironic that Monty will be facing Patrick Roy after allowing far too many goals in his last start against Boston.

But it makes sense that the Habs would send their best goalie, who is from Quebec and is visibly healthy after suffering a sore neck on Saturday in Boston, to face Patrick Roy’s Islanders at home.

Details to follow…

