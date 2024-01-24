Top-5: First defeat for Patrick Roy at the helm of the Islanders

The Canadiens were in action last night.

Martin St-Louis’ men hosted the Senators at the Bell Centre… And for the second time in the space of a week, they were unable to find a way to victory over the Ottawa club.

The @EdmontonOilers‘ quest for an NHL record established more than 30 years ago continued Tuesday as the club extended its winning streak to 14 games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/K8OSXQfQKA pic.twitter.com/OUh8ukxKPV – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2024

Eight other games were presented in the NHL:

Before taking to the Bell Centre for their game on Thursday, Patrick Roy’s Islanders had a big test.

They faced the Vegas Golden Knights at home, and despite the intensity of the Isles‘ players, Roy’s squad lost 3-2.

The New York club didn’t play a bad game overall. It defended well against one of the NHL’s very good teams, and the players still fired 42 shots on net for Adin Hill, who had a big game.

In defeat, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his sixth goal of the season… But the goal was scored shorthanded, his 20th of his career.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his 20th career shorthanded goal and tied Jeff Carter for the third most among active players, behind Brad Marchand (34) and Andrew Cogliano (22).#NHLStats: https://t.co/K8OSXQfQKA https://t.co/kr5cn9ewmN – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2024

He ranks third among active players for most career goals with a man down, behind Brad Marchand and Andrew Cogliano :

It’s amazing how time can change things in the NHL.

Two months ago, we were talking about the Edmonton Oilers as the league’s great disappointment this season. The club was unable to achieve success on a consistent basis, despite the talent on the roster.

It took a change of coach to get the ball rolling… and it’s well and truly rolling right now.

The Oilers took advantage of the visit of the poor Blue Jackets to record their 14th consecutive victory (final score 4-1)…

Connor McDavid extends his home point streak to 16 games pic.twitter.com/8pdY8jKU3J – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2024

And the captain put on a show, picking up a point in his 16th straight game at home:The Oilers are a sight to behold, for real.

Tomorrow night will be a great opportunity for the club to win their 15th in a row… Because they’ll be hosting the Blackhawks at home.

Stuart Skinner earned his franchise-record 11th straight victory to help the @EdmontonOilers extend their win streak to 14 games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/K8OSXQfQKA pic.twitter.com/hxBuA3R82h – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2024

The Oilers are just three wins behind the Penguins and the longest winning streak in NHL history:Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon are the talk of the town for all the right reasons this season.

And it’s pretty simple: both superstars are racking up points at a truly impressive rate.

MacKinnon and the Avalanche weren’t playing yesterday, so Kucherov took the opportunity to leapfrog the right-hander in the scoring charts, finishing his night’s work with three goals and an assist.

Quiet, as the saying goes.

Kucherov’s three goals took him to the 30-goal plateau this season… And he now sits atop the NHL scoring charts (80):

Nikita Kucherov’s four-point night (three goals, one assist) gives him a League-leading 80 points on the season! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/xBi5iiLdZv – NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2024

Kucherov’s big night gave the Lightning a 6-2 win over the Flyers, who are without the services of Carter Hart.

Remember that yesterday, the goaltender was allowed to leave the team for personal reasons.

Based on what he’s accomplished in recent years, Owen Zellweger is destined for a bright future in the National Hockey League.

The Ducks’ defensive prospect played his first career game last night…

Getting your first point in front of family #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/Npo3jkaDGl – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 24, 2024

And he took the opportunity to collect his first point, an assist on a goal scored by Sam Carrick:Zellweger is an offensive-minded defenseman with 25 points in 34 AHL games this season, in his first pro season.

Last year in the WHL, Zellweger finished the season with 32 goals and 80 points in 55 games…

Yikes. That’s why I say he has the potential to be a dominant player in the NHL.

Note that the Ducks won their game against the Sabres 4-2.

Brock Faber is one of the NHL’s top rookies this season.

And the Wild defenseman is having a great time with his team at the moment: Faber scored a goal in the Wild’s 5-3 win over the Capitals to earn a point in his fifth straight game.

Brock Faber (4-24-28 in 49 GP), tied with teammate Marco Rossi (13-15-28 in 47 GP) for the second-most points by a rookie this season, established a @mnwild record for longest point streak by a rookie defenseman (2-7-8 in 5 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/KqdYnAA3M8 https://t.co/M8irP1REqh – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2024

This is a franchise record for a Wild rookie defenseman:Like Zellweger, Faber should have a long and successful NHL career.

We can even expect both defensemen to be among the league’s elite in the near future!

– A first for Drysdale with the Flyers.

Drysdale breaks the ice with the Flyers pic.twitter.com/TkeSCXwUcj – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 24, 2024

Joel Eriksson Ek knocks down his 20th goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/Z2i5pGbjl1 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2024

He missed on an empty net pic.twitter.com/QWGhmtdsdQ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 24, 2024

Winner! Winning! Sam Gagner(@89SGagner) makes NHL history as the @EdmontonOilers win their 14th straight game! pic.twitter.com/0sIvHntF2X – NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2024

– Great comeback by the Sharks.

SHARKS WIN Tomas Hertl buries the @Energizer OT winner and erases a 2-0 third-period deficit! pic.twitter.com/mffrAci0zn – NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2024

– Brandon Saad played the hero at the end of the game.

Brandon Saad understood the assignment. pic.twitter.com/x1syeWZvNi – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2024

A family affair as Tage Thompson and Ryan Johnson face off against their dads, Brent Thompson and Craig Johnson, who are assistant coaches for the Anaheim Ducks. : @BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/ddcewfVCxg – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2024

