Second defeat in less than a week against the Senators

Sens lines from the warmup in Montreal.
Tkachuk-Norris-Giroux
Greig-Stützle-Batherson
Joseph-Pinto-Tarasenko
Kelly-Chartier-MacEwen
Kubalik-Kastelic
Sanderson-Zub
Chabot-Chychrun
Brannstrom-JBD
– TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) January 23, 2024
Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up:
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TTjXwWdil2
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 23, 2024
And the visitors’:
Ridly Greig makes Jake Allen look bad and it’s Michael Andlauer who’s happy! pic.twitter.com/YZghWVCRkl
– RDS (@RDSca) January 24, 2024
Jake Sanderson rifles one cleanly past Allen! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/qCyw2ouQfj
– Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) January 24, 2024
I don’t know what the Habs players were doing on this….
The Habs had scoring chances after that, but they weren’t able to close the gap, not even on the power play… against the 31st shorthanded in the league.
PP2: Anderson-Gallagher-Pearson-Roy-Xhekaj
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 24, 2024
Pinto scores in his first game back from suspension.
The Habs are being run out of their own barn by the Senators, and there’s no travel excuse to throw at the lack of effort. pic.twitter.com/0JuSXAoPnr
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 24, 2024
On his return to action, Johnathan Kovacevic scored from the blue line. As everyone predicted, he’s now the team’s second-highest scorer among defensemen.
Fresh off a three-game trip to the press box, Johnathan Kovacevic puts the Habs on the board. His sixth goal this season. Caufield gets the assist. pic.twitter.com/Mm4eAPpbxm
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 24, 2024
Montreal’s next game is Thursday night at the Bell Centre, against Patrick Roy’s Islanders.
Prolongation
– Cole Caufield was the Canadiens’ best player. He had several scoring chances and could well have scored four goals.
– Yes, he did.
Habs hockey experience pic.twitter.com/tEajfl7RjX
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 24, 2024
– A 500th game for Josh Anderson.
5⃣0⃣0⃣ games. Bravo, Josh!
Congrats, Andy! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ydWbc2agQ4
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2024
– He had a front row seat.
Nobody will enjoy this Ottawa win over #Habs more than new Senators owner Michael Andlauer, who has been sitting in a first-row corner seat at Bell Centre #HabsIO: https://t.co/Lvrnyim6Tc
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 24, 2024
– Good pinch by Jayden Struble.
Good pinch by Struble. Anderson misses the target. pic.twitter.com/zn5bTaaqHg
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 24, 2024
There are a lot of scouts in Bell Centre press box tonight for #Habs vs. Senators. Needed two pages #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/9oU2S2bkop
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 23, 2024
– Now that’s indiscipline.
I mean, yeah. That’s a penalty alright. pic.twitter.com/gK6Y7R0WUS
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 24, 2024
– Yup.
And no, he’s not in the locker room. He’s sitting on the bench.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 24, 2024
– A real third-goal coach.
Claude Giroux during the Senators’ power play pic.twitter.com/ekmdIndzrf
– Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) January 24, 2024