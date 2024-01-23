Second defeat in less than a week against the Senators

The last two games have been difficult for the Canadiens. They lost by four to the Senators and by five to the Bruins.Tonight, Montreal faced the Senators again.

Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up:

And the visitors’:

First things first: it was a very tough game.And from the start of the match, we knew it was going to be a long night when we saw Jake Allen playing acrobat.Ottawa then doubled their lead 41 seconds later.Jake Sanderson scored the seventh goal of his season.

I don’t know what the Habs players were doing on this….

The Habs had scoring chances after that, but they weren’t able to close the gap, not even on the power play… against the 31st shorthanded in the league.

By the way, Joshua Roy and Arber Xhekaj were spotted on the second wave of the power play.Midway through the second period, Shane Pinto scored his first goal of the season.Remember that he was suspended for the first half of the season and was playing in his second game this season.With a few minutes left in the game, Montreal finally woke up.

On his return to action, Johnathan Kovacevic scored from the blue line. As everyone predicted, he’s now the team’s second-highest scorer among defensemen.

Cole Caufield picked up an assist and extended his streak of games with at least one point to seven.But it was too little too late.Final score: 4-1 Ottawa, who completed the scoring in an empty net. Eighth consecutive victory for the Sens over the Tricolore.

Montreal’s next game is Thursday night at the Bell Centre, against Patrick Roy’s Islanders.

– Cole Caufield was the Canadiens’ best player. He had several scoring chances and could well have scored four goals.

– A 500th game for Josh Anderson.

– Good pinch by Jayden Struble.

– Lots of people on site.

