The Canadiens send Joshua Roy to Laval

Since his recall, Joshua Roy has played a total of six games with the Canadiens.

He’s done well under the circumstances (one goal and one assist) because Jeff Gorton openly said this week that management has been impressed with what he’s been able to bring to the ice.

That said, Gorton’s words gave us the impression that Roy still has things to learn in order to become a dominant player… And it’s with this in mind that we learn today that the Quebecer has been sent back to the AHL.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket.

Last night, the Canadiens had to get by with only three center players (Suzuki, Monahan and Evans) and it showed in the final result.

A little bird tells me that Mitchell Stephens will be recalled to provide a little reinforcement at the center position… Even though the Habs decided to send him to the AHL just yesterday.

I really think we saw how difficult it was for Martin St-Louis to juggle with such little depth last night. It would be logical to see Kent Hufges give him a little help in this area.

