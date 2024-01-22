Patrick Roy (already) digs into the QMJHL and hires Benoît Desrosiers as assistant

Patrick Roy’s first move: @OlympiquesGAT head coach Benoit Desrosiers, who was his assistant with the #Remparts, is leaving to join him in New York.
Serge Beausoleil to return to #Olympiques bench #QMJHL
January 22, 2024
Of course, he relied on assistants John MacLean and Doug Houda, who survived Lane Lambert’s dismissal.
But the fact remains that these are not Roy’s men. Was he going to make room for a man he could trust for his New York challenge?
According to Stéphane Leroux, Gatineau Olympiques coach Benoît Desrosiers is now Roy’s third assistant in New York.
Serge Beausoleil, who is the Olympiques’ GM, will step down behind his team’s bench.
