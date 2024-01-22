Neck: Samuel Montembeault’s health to be monitored

Saturday night’s game was a washout for the Habs. The Boston Bruins got the better of the Habs (especially in the third period) and it didn’t end well for the Habs.

After three good games against the Oilers, Avalanche and Devils, the Habs looked bad against the Senators last Thursday and then looked really bad against the mighty Bruins.

Obviously, the Habs can’t afford to keep playing badly. After all, as early as Thursday, a certain Flannel legend will be making his rounds at the Bell Centre… #PatrickRoy

But hey. All that to say that Saturday’s game hurt the Habs, who were off to a good start before that. But to see Martin St-Louis’ men unable to bounce back from Thursday’s game…

Not a good sign, let’s say.

You have to worry about morale, but you also have to worry about Samuel Montembeault’s neck. Why should we worry? Because on Saturday night, the goalie really looked like he had a sore neck.

He took a shot in the first period that seemed to shatter him, and then spent the whole game shaking his neck in stoppage time. He looked quite uncomfortable, in fact.

It’s hard to say exactly what happened, because the details aren’t out yet, and because the player himself didn’t talk about it (although he did show character by showing up in front of the media after the game).

I saw Samuel Montembeault uncomfortable and hesitant after those goals. – Martin McGuire

It’s true that the Canadiens’ goalie didn’t look in control. In fact, his body language wasn’t what we’ve seen all season from the Quebecer.

It’s worth noting that Martin St-Louis didn’t judge (or feel) that Monty needed to come out before allowing his eighth goal. He had more confidence in himself than in Cayden Primeau to get back on track… and he obviously felt he wasn’t in enough pain to leave. Who knows, though.

At 10:30 this morning, the Habs will practice. We’ll see if the Habs give us any clues as to Monty’s state of health… be it via hints (if he’s absent, that’ll be a clue) or words.

#Habs will practice in Brossard at 10:30am ET today in preparation for their final 3 games prior to the #NHL All-Star break / their bye week. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 22, 2024

To be continued shortly.The good news? The Habs play three games this week (against the Senators on Tuesday, against the Islanders on Thursday and in Pittsburgh on Saturday) before going on All-Star break and bye week.

In reality, we’ll have to wait until February 6 to see the Habs back in action in Washington. And after that? A three-day break until the classic afternoon duels on Super Bowl weekend. #Stars#Blues

That’ll give Monty some time to rest.

Let’s wait (obviously) before declaring that something bigger, like a stint on the injured list, awaits the Habs’ goalie. But if that happens, the Habs have the depth to pull through.

While we’re on the subject of injuries, let’s not forget that the Habs have 13 healthy forwards and seven healthy defensemen. Tanner Pearson appears to be nearing a return to action, and Alex Newhook should start skating again in February.

Breaking news

Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Chris Wideman and Carey Price, all under contract, will not be playing this year.

– Not to be missed.

See you at 8pm tonight! https://t.co/gQMzIRI2DM – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 22, 2024

– Really?

Makes you wonder if they have a chance. https://t.co/zVDzyGJWHr – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 22, 2024

– Well done.

Reilly Smith joined Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Pietrangelo on the Golden Knights bench as they watched their kids play a mini-game on the ice during an intermission!

Adorable!

(via @vincesapienza) pic.twitter.com/ax1KkT3oMM – RDS (@RDSca) January 22, 2024

– It wouldn’t be any worse, indeed.

With the Wild’s win yesterday, the #Habs now find themselves with the 7th best lottery ticket. I think BUF will finish ahead of MTL. So the chances of them drafting around 6th are high. Your pick? If available, the name next to the logo would be perfect! pic.twitter.com/dzU9bVTRcP – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 22, 2024

– Not to be missed.