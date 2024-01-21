Owen Beck reaches 20-goal plateau

When you think of young Owen Beck, you think of a third-trio center who excels defensively and could become a Jake Evans 2.0.

He’s a quality prospect, but let’s just say he’s no Joshua Roy or Lane Hutson.

Still, his junior career is far from abysmal. Indeed, he’s a player in demand (which is one of the reasons why he’s changed address so much) and he produces offensively. It’s no coincidence that he’s been a member of Junior Team Canada for the last two editions.

Owen Beck just hit the 20-goal plateau – three shy of his #OHL high of 24 last year. He still has 26 games left this season #CH – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 21, 2024

This afternoon, with Saginaw, he scored one goal (so far). He also has an assist.It was his 20th goal of the season.His personal career high is 24 and he still has 26 games to go.

Let’s just say he has a good chance of breaking his own goal-scoring record.

Prior to today’s games, the Canadian prospect had collected 10 points in five games with the Spirit. With the Peterborough Petes, he had collected 30 in 25 games.

He’s having an excellent season, and will be a major asset to his team as they prepare for the Memorial Cup. Because yes, as host of the tournament, Saginaw will be there no matter what.

Saginaw’s recent success can be attributed in part to Michael Misa, just 16 years old.

Owen Beck plays on the same trio as 16-year-old sensation Michael Misa with Saginaw’s #Spirit. Misa scored his first 22nd goal this afternoon, matching his total from last year at age 15 as a player of exceptional status#NHLDraft2025 pic.twitter.com/QC1wapyFkX – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 21, 2024

The recipient of the Outstanding Player award has 50 points in 40 games (still before today’s games).

In bursts

The young Oakville teenager is eligible to be drafted in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.According to the mock drafts , he should be selected fairly early. A top-5 finish is possible.

– Interesting.

Evaluating the trade market for Sean Monahanhttps://t.co/9O4ADcct34 – Eyes On The Prize (@HabsEOTP) January 21, 2024

– Sens win.

A Senators comeback for Shane Pintohttps://t.co/fCGWwjDTIu – RDS (@RDSca) January 21, 2024

– He’s excellent.

Sam Reinhart‘s recipe for successhttps://t.co/JSByOmRe3d – RDS (@RDSca) January 21, 2024

– A recap of Patrick Roy’s first day on the job with the Islanders.