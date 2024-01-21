Despite his differences with Roy, P-A Parenteau supports Roy

It’s amazing how polarizing Roy Patrick is. In fact, the DansLesCoulisses team has published nearly a dozen texts about him, and every one of them lands on the other side of the fence!

Let’s take a second to remind ourselves that Patrick Roy and his flock trained very rigorously this morning, and only for 15 minutes. In a way, Roy set his parameters, and his new soldiers really appreciated it.

That said, even the former No. 33’s enemies appreciate his appointment with the New York Islanders, as does Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau. Things weren’t always rosy between Parenteau and Roy when the two were in Colorado.

“I didn’t have a great relationship with him, but I respect him as a coach. He knows the game, he’s an intense guy and he can move mountains! I’ve had my differences with him, but I think he’ll get the job done!” – Parenteau via TVA Sports

Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau: “I’ve had my differences with Roy, but I think he’ll get the job done ” https://t.co/ee31ob5gZF – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 21, 2024

Parenteau, who played two seasons with the New York Islanders, didn’t think Patrick Roy was the kind of person/coach who could charm Lou Lamoriello. However, many experts see a natural fit, which is why old Lou hasn’t met anyone but Roy 2.0.

Yes, yes! It’s fair to point out that Roy isn’t the same man, having come a long way since his days with the Colorado Avalanche. Roy says he’s more humble than when he first sat behind a National League bench.

“During my first stint, I took a lot of things for granted and thought it would be easy,” he candidly declared. I have a lot of regrets about that. Today, I’m convinced that I’m in better spirits and that I’m much more humble as I embark on this new adventure.” – Roy

À VOIR | Patrick Roy confides on a great lesson in humility. “I have a lot of regrets. I took a lot for granted. ” https://t.co/AlrT4T8CPW – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 21, 2024

Will he remain humble enough about the advanced statistics, which may not totally enthral Patrick Roy? We chat…

Patrick Roy, joking, on his philosophy on analytics: “We don’t like analytics when we’re at the bottom of the league, and we love it when we’re at the top of the league.” Added that, to a certain extent, analytics don’t lie. – Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 21, 2024

In a gust

– Doesn’t he sound like Jacques Demers?

“Teams that are playing together, teams that believe in themselves. The culture that you have, sticking as a family and being there for each other, they go a long way.” pic.twitter.com/9EPR8xmnHf – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 21, 2024

– Patrick Roy’s sources of inspiration:

Coaches who have inspired Patrick Roy in his career and their qualities: Jacques Demers’ positivism

Pat Burns’ bench management and knowledge

Marc Crawford’s communication skills

Bob Hartley’s structure@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) January 21, 2024

– Jean-Sébastien Giguère is another who believes in Patrick Roy.

Jean-Sébastien Giguère: “Patrick will do everything to win ” https://t.co/Yhitsy5KWg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 21, 2024

– Surprising stat of the day:

Surprising stat of the day: The Habs’ top 2 centers (Suzuki 38 pts / Monahan 31 pts) have more points than the Bruins’ top 2 centers (Coyle 36 pts / Zacha 27 pts). And Kirby Dach is injured! #Reconstruction – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 21, 2024

– Greetings from the great Jaromir Jagr!