Corey Perry with the Edmonton Oilers (only a detail left)

Since Corey Perry’s contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was torn up, Perry has taken care of his demons, and today he’s fresh as a daisy. The 38-year-old veteran is ready to don other colors, a jersey with which he’ll have a chance of lifting the Stanley Cup.

“An agreement has been reached. I believe an announcement will be made later today.” – Pagnotta

Hearing a deal has been agreed to. I believe an announcement will be made later today. https://t.co/ubv9VqA6Pr – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 21, 2024

Sounds like there is traction being made between the #LetsGoOilers and free agent veteran F Corey Perry. Decision could come soon. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 21, 2024

According to David Pagnotta(The Fourth Period), Perry has an agreement with the Edmonton Oilers. A logical destination. Just this week (January 17), we learned that the Oilers were the favourites in the Perry derby A few minutes earlier, Pagnotta had stressed that things were very serious between the Perry clan and the Oilers, and that a decision could be forthcoming soon.

The Edmonton Oilers so desperately need this type of sandpaper, experience and leadership to add to their current group. Zach Hyman won’t be the only one getting his nose dirty where it hurts.

Perry will arrive in the oil patch with a Stanley Cup ring, a Maurice Richard trophy, an MVP trophy, a ton of medals around his neck and plenty of success in the CHL. Perry is highly decorated and his leadership has few equals across the NHL, despite his (unknown) actions with the Hawks.He also arrives with an impressive record in 2023-24, having racked up no less than nine points in 16 games during his brief stint with the Chicago Blackhawks. His career total is 1392 points, including 421 goals, in 1273 games. A calling card that will lead him straight to the Hall of Fame.

The Oilers are/will suddenly be meaner… and they’ll be in Chicago on Thursday night. Wow!

Contract details coming soon…

