Corey Perry with the Edmonton Oilers (only a detail left)

Since Corey Perry’s contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was torn up, Perry has taken care of his demons, and today he’s fresh as a daisy. The 38-year-old veteran is ready to don other colors, a jersey with which he’ll have a chance of lifting the Stanley Cup.
“An agreement has been reached. I believe an announcement will be made later today.” – Pagnotta
Hearing a deal has been agreed to. I believe an announcement will be made later today. https://t.co/ubv9VqA6Pr
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 21, 2024
Sounds like there is traction being made between the #LetsGoOilers and free agent veteran F Corey Perry. Decision could come soon.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 21, 2024
The Edmonton Oilers so desperately need this type of sandpaper, experience and leadership to add to their current group. Zach Hyman won’t be the only one getting his nose dirty where it hurts.
The Oilers are/will suddenly be meaner… and they’ll be in Chicago on Thursday night. Wow!
Contract details coming soon…
In Burst
– Sending lots of love to Dillon Dube.
– Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 21, 2024
– Since we’re on the subject of mental health.
For me, Bell Cause happens every day. Mental health is very important to me every day of my life, as I suffer from anxiety problems.
Most of the time, people who know me on the surface judge my daily life without knowing the battle I fight…
– Jeff Drouin LE SHOW (@JeffDrouinShow) January 21, 2024
– Montreal lost to Toronto.
Marie-Philip Poulin and Ann-Renée Desbiens shine, but Toronto wins a classichttps://t.co/o09ur7rlUl
– RDS (@RDSca) January 21, 2024
– Cale Makar is simply amazing!
Cale Makar became the second fastest defenseman to 300 career points, doing so in 280 games.
The other defenseman? Bobby Orr, who did it in 279 games. pic.twitter.com/IWJrLsrslW
– BarDown (@BarDown) January 21, 2024