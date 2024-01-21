Skip to content
A second ECHL fight for Michael McNiven
Until it’s sorted out, Montreal’s goalkeeping rotation will continue to be the talk of the town.

At least, a hierarchy seems to be quietly taking shape. Samuel Montembeault is number one, followed by Cayden Primeau (2) and Jake Allen (3). But tonight, I’d like to talk about a goalie who was once a member of the Canadiens.

Michael McNiven.

He didn’t have a successful career in Montreal, but he’s made a name for himself in recent years.

Not because of his impressive stats, but because he fights at a hellish pace. Today, he took on Cam Johnson, goalkeeper for Savannah’s Bananas Ghost Pirates.

At the end of a match won by McNiven’s club, the fight was pretty even.

This was the former Habs goalie’s second fight in the ECHL. In 2019, he threw down the gloves against Logan Thompson, current goaltender of the Vegas Golden Knights.

In the Habs organization, the 26-year-old goaltender has never dared fight with another goaltender.

Perhaps he wanted to focus on his stats in front of the net.

With the Rocket and a number of ECHL clubs during his time in Montreal, he finished with an efficiency average below .900 on four occasions.

And let’s just say that after 2022 (the year he left the organization), his stats didn’t improve much…

(Credit: hockeydb )

