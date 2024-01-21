A second ECHL fight for Michael McNiven

Until it’s sorted out, Montreal’s goalkeeping rotation will continue to be the talk of the town.

At least, a hierarchy seems to be quietly taking shape. Samuel Montembeault is number one, followed by Cayden Primeau (2) and Jake Allen (3). But tonight, I’d like to talk about a goalie who was once a member of the Canadiens.

Michael McNiven.

He didn’t have a successful career in Montreal, but he’s made a name for himself in recent years.

Not because of his impressive stats, but because he fights at a hellish pace. Today, he took on Cam Johnson, goalkeeper for Savannah’s Bananas Ghost Pirates.

GOALIE FIGHT. GOALIE FIGHT. GOALIE FIGHT. GOALIE FIGHT. GOALIE FIGHT. GOALIE FIGHT. GOALIE FIGHT. GOALIE FIGHT. pic.twitter.com/0ThIMgFnxY – Florida Everblades (@FL_Everblades) January 21, 2024

At the end of a match won by McNiven’s club, the fight was pretty even.

This was the former Habs goalie’s second fight in the ECHL. In 2019, he threw down the gloves against Logan Thompson, current goaltender of the Vegas Golden Knights.

In the Habs organization, the 26-year-old goaltender has never dared fight with another goaltender.Perhaps he wanted to focus on his stats in front of the net.With the Rocket and a number of ECHL clubs during his time in Montreal, he finished with an efficiency average below .900 on four occasions.

And let’s just say that after 2022 (the year he left the organization), his stats didn’t improve much…

In a row

– Patrick Roy’s first line-up.

Patrick Roy doesn’t change the Islanders’ lineup for Game 1. He probably wants to analyze his team first. Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Fasching-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Gauthier

Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck Romanov-Dobson

Pelech-Aho

Bolduc-Mayfield Sorokin

Appleby – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) January 22, 2024

– He’s also excited to be coming to Montreal.

WATCH Roy “really grateful” for Quebecers’ support: https://t.co/EtgRIEsYo2 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 22, 2024

– Lions eliminate Bucs. They will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC final.

The Lions are in the NFC Championship. – Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) January 21, 2024

– Jason Kelce is ready.

4 hours into Happy Hour… pic.twitter.com/pE2LKM36Sx – TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) January 22, 2024

– Not bad.

Adam Fox this year: 35 games

– 7 goals

– 31 points (73pt pace)

– Best defender on #1 team in Metro

– On-ice for 4-goals against in over 45 mins of PK time

– 100% Projected WAR (via @JFreshHockey)

– Starting Quarterback on #2 PP in NHL All-time Rangers defenseman in his prime. pic.twitter.com/q6FOCC5HXK – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 22, 2024

– Couldn’t be better surrounded.