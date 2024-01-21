Skip to content
News

A first win for Patrick Roy with the Islanders
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
A first win for Patrick Roy with the Islanders
The news of the weekend in the hockey world: the hiring of Patrick Roy.

And the weekend ended with Roy’s first win as coach of the Islanders, his first since 2016, when he coached the Avalanche.

He and his team won 3-2 in overtime. Here, in fact, is the first line-up he put together:

Islanders fans gave their new driver a warm welcome.

Indeed, they chanted his name right from the start of the game.

And before the first face-off, Quebec official Frederick L’Écuyer came out to shake his hand.

Roy’s hiring really brings all Quebecers together.

Well done.

And when the action began in earnest, Habs alumnus Alexander Romanov scored the first goal of the Patrick Roy era.

Irony works so well.

However, the Stars fought back midway through the second period and even took the lead later on.

New York didn’t give up, however, and tied the game. Patrick Roy’s team headed for overtime.

In the end, it was the home side who won a tight game.

Bo Horvat was the hero with a breakaway goal.

Final score: 3-2 New York.

TVA Sports awarded the first star of the game to the coach.

Still, the Stars dominated the shots on goal. They fired 43 shots at Ilya Sorokin. The Islanders had 28 shots.

I’m sure this is an aspect of the game Roy would like to improve.

In bursts

– He’s lucky.

– Indeed.

– TVA Sports made good use of its flexibility.

– Let’s wait before chanting that Roy is the savior.

– Ah well.

– Chiefs win in Buffalo. Kansas City takes on the Baltimore Ravens.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content