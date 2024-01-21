A first win for Patrick Roy with the Islanders

The news of the weekend in the hockey world: the hiring of Patrick Roy.

And the weekend ended with Roy’s first win as coach of the Islanders, his first since 2016, when he coached the Avalanche.

Patrick Roy made no changes to the Islanders lineup for Game 1. He probably wants to analyze his team first. Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Fasching-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Gauthier

Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck Romanov-Dobson

Pelech-Aho

Bolduc-Mayfield Sorokin

Appleby – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) January 22, 2024

First chants for “Patrick Roy, Patrick Roy.” – Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 22, 2024

He and his team won 3-2 in overtime. Here, in fact, is the first line-up he put together:Islanders fans gave their new driver a warm welcome.Indeed, they chanted his name right from the start of the game.

And before the first face-off, Quebec official Frederick L’Écuyer came out to shake his hand.

Roy’s hiring really brings all Quebecers together.

Referee Frederick L’Ecuyer went over to the Islanders bench to shake Patrick Roy’s hand after the national anthem. A little welcome back to the NHL maybe for Roy. – Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) January 22, 2024

The Roy effect was quickly felt! Already 1-0 for the Islanders pic.twitter.com/zJ194DDUZ2 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 22, 2024

Well done.And when the action began in earnest, Habs alumnus Alexander Romanov scored the first goal of the Patrick Roy era.Irony works so well.However, the Stars fought back midway through the second period and even took the lead later on.

New York didn’t give up, however, and tied the game. Patrick Roy’s team headed for overtime.

Patrick Roy: 1-0 record with the Islanders thanks to Bo Horvat in overtime! – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 22, 2024

In the end, it was the home side who won a tight game.Bo Horvat was the hero with a breakaway goal.Final score: 3-2 New York.TVA Sports awarded the first star of the game to the coach.Still, the Stars dominated the shots on goal. They fired 43 shots at Ilya Sorokin. The Islanders had 28 shots.

I’m sure this is an aspect of the game Roy would like to improve.

In bursts

– He’s lucky.

Patrick Roy is fortunate to have two very experienced assistants. John MacLean, a former opponent who played 18 NHL seasons and had three 40-goal seasons. And Doug Houda, a former defenseman who played over 500 games and is in his 15th season as an assistant. – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) January 22, 2024

– Indeed.

Patrick Roy, already in playoff form. (Getty images/Bruce Bennett) pic.twitter.com/BiKUN7qJul – Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) January 22, 2024

– TVA Sports made good use of its flexibility.

Merci @TVASports d’avoir ajusté sa programmation pour nous permettre de vivre le 1er march de Patrick Roy avec les @NYIslanders – renée-louise simard (@renelouisesimar) January 22, 2024

– Let’s wait before chanting that Roy is the savior.

1-0 Islanders after 20 minutes of play against the Stars. In my usual cautious manner, I’m giving myself at least three weeks before I can refer to any “Patrick Roy effect.” – Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) January 22, 2024

– Ah well.

