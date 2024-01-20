Top-4: Seth Jones finally scores his first goal of the season

Brandon Duhaime vs. Will Lockwood pic.twitter.com/J2TzC7oBO3
The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t winning many games this season, and with good reason.
However, this doesn’t stop the Hawks from playing spoilsport from time to time and winning some games.
The winning goal was scored by Seth Jones, who still hadn’t scored a goal after 30 games this season.
SETH JONES WINS IT!
His first of the season gives the @NHLBlackhawks the win in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/LRHQWdNlz7
– NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2024
It’s pretty crazy to think that a defenseman who pockets $9.5M per season has only 13 points, including one goal, in 31 games.
2. Brandon Duhaime and the Wild defend Marc-André Fleury well
Last night, during the game between the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers, Marc-André Fleury was knocked into the net by forward William Lockwood.
William Lockwood hits Marc-André Fleury, and immediately three Wild players make it clear that you don’t touch the Wild goalie! pic.twitter.com/lZ0BVdHMLl
– RDS (@RDSca) January 20, 2024
By the way, Lockwood wasn’t done paying the price for his gesture, as he later had to throw down the gloves against Brandon Duhaime.
So right after Lockwood gets out of jail, there’s the fight between Duhaime and Lockwood. Or the Panthers player is knocked out. The Wild player’s reaction is surprising: you can tell he didn’t mean to hurt his opponent and is annoyed at the end of the fight. pic.twitter.com/ViXO71iokl
– Jeudepuissance (@jeudepuissance) January 20, 2024
We’re still a long way from the end of the season, but the fact remains that we’re already in a period of the season where every point in the standings is of the utmost importance.
Alex Holtz forever pic.twitter.com/U5tRDAFuNe
– Devils Red Alert (@DevilsRedAlert) January 20, 2024
Despite all the injuries, if the Devils manage to stay in the playoffs or close to it, they’ll make a quantum leap forward when, among others, Jack Hughes returns to action.
The Hurricanes’ forward is putting together a string of very good games and is getting points on a regular basis, which is a big help to the Hurricanes.
Andrei Svechnikov gives Carolina the lead in the third with a tally on the power play! #CauseChaos pic.twitter.com/I1OuNtTMDM
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 20, 2024
If Svechnikov keeps up this momentum, it would be the first time he’s finished a season averaging at least one point per game.
Let’s see if he can keep up this excellent rate of production.
