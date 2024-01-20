Skip to content
Top-4: Seth Jones finally scores his first goal of the season
There were only four games on the schedule last night in the National Hockey League.

So it was a rather quiet Friday, with a few highlights as follows.

1. Seth Jones scores first goal of the season to give Hawks victory

The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t winning many games this season, and with good reason.

This is a team with few good players, and mostly unknown players since the injuries to Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno among others.

However, this doesn’t stop the Hawks from playing spoilsport from time to time and winning some games.

Such was the case yesterday, when the Hawks won 4-3 in overtime against the New York Islanders.

The winning goal was scored by Seth Jones, who still hadn’t scored a goal after 30 games this season.

It’s pretty crazy to think that a defenseman who pockets $9.5M per season has only 13 points, including one goal, in 31 games.

There are still six seasons left on this contract.

2. Brandon Duhaime and the Wild defend Marc-André Fleury well

Last night, during the game between the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers, Marc-André Fleury was knocked into the net by forward William Lockwood.

Fleury got up, but the contact still provoked a strong reaction from the Wild players, who attacked Lockwood in a three-way battle.

It really shows a great team spirit despite the fact that this is a tough season for the Wild.

It also shows how much Fleury is a respected and beloved player.

By the way, Lockwood wasn’t done paying the price for his gesture, as he later had to throw down the gloves against Brandon Duhaime.

The latter knocked Lockwood out.

You could sense that despite everything, Duhaime felt bad and had no intention of hurting his opponent.

In short, the game ended with a 6-4 Wild victory over the Panthers.

3. Devils close to within two points of the playoffs

We’re still a long way from the end of the season, but the fact remains that we’re already in a period of the season where every point in the standings is of the utmost importance.

Every team in the playoff race wants to move closer to a more comfortable position, so every point is crucial.

Yesterday, the New Jersey Devils faced off against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which meant that points were pretty easy to come by for the Devils.

Fortunately for the latter, they managed to win 4-1.

In doing so, they moved to within two points of the final playoff spot currently held by the Detroit Red Wings.

Despite all the injuries, if the Devils manage to stay in the playoffs or close to it, they’ll make a quantum leap forward when, among others, Jack Hughes returns to action.

4. Andrei Svechnikov continues his excellent season

After missing the start of the season (15 games to be precise) due to a knee injury (ACL) sustained last season, Andrei Svechnikov has been on fire since his return to action.

The Hurricanes’ forward is putting together a string of very good games and is getting points on a regular basis, which is a big help to the Hurricanes.

Last night, he picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, bringing his point total to 30 (11 goals, 19 assists) in 29 games.

If Svechnikov keeps up this momentum, it would be the first time he’s finished a season averaging at least one point per game.

Let’s see if he can keep up this excellent rate of production.

Prolongation

– Here are yesterday’s results.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 12 games.

