Top-4: Seth Jones finally scores his first goal of the season

There were only four games on the schedule last night in the National Hockey League.So it was a rather quiet Friday, with a few highlights as follows.

The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t winning many games this season, and with good reason.

This is a team with few good players, and mostly unknown players since the injuries to Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno among others.

However, this doesn’t stop the Hawks from playing spoilsport from time to time and winning some games.

Such was the case yesterday, when the Hawks won 4-3 in overtime against the New York Islanders.

The winning goal was scored by Seth Jones, who still hadn’t scored a goal after 30 games this season.

SETH JONES WINS IT! His first of the season gives the @NHLBlackhawks the win in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/LRHQWdNlz7 – NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2024

It’s pretty crazy to think that a defenseman who pockets $9.5M per season has only 13 points, including one goal, in 31 games.

There are still six seasons left on this contract.

2. Brandon Duhaime and the Wild defend Marc-André Fleury well

Last night, during the game between the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers, Marc-André Fleury was knocked into the net by forward William Lockwood.

William Lockwood hits Marc-André Fleury, and immediately three Wild players make it clear that you don’t touch the Wild goalie! pic.twitter.com/lZ0BVdHMLl – RDS (@RDSca) January 20, 2024

Fleury got up, but the contact still provoked a strong reaction from the Wild players, who attacked Lockwood in a three-way battle.It really shows a great team spirit despite the fact that this is a tough season for the Wild.It also shows how much Fleury is a respected and beloved player.

By the way, Lockwood wasn’t done paying the price for his gesture, as he later had to throw down the gloves against Brandon Duhaime.

Brandon Duhaime vs. Will Lockwood pic.twitter.com/J2TzC7oBO3 – Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) January 20, 2024

So right after Lockwood gets out of jail, there’s the fight between Duhaime and Lockwood. Or the Panthers player is knocked out. The Wild player’s reaction is surprising: you can tell he didn’t mean to hurt his opponent and is annoyed at the end of the fight. pic.twitter.com/ViXO71iokl – Jeudepuissance (@jeudepuissance) January 20, 2024

The latter knocked Lockwood out.You could sense that despite everything, Duhaime felt bad and had no intention of hurting his opponent.In short, the game ended with a 6-4 Wild victory over the Panthers.

We’re still a long way from the end of the season, but the fact remains that we’re already in a period of the season where every point in the standings is of the utmost importance.

Alex Holtz forever pic.twitter.com/U5tRDAFuNe – Devils Red Alert (@DevilsRedAlert) January 20, 2024

Every team in the playoff race wants to move closer to a more comfortable position, so every point is crucial.Yesterday, the New Jersey Devils faced off against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which meant that points were pretty easy to come by for the Devils.Fortunately for the latter, they managed to win 4-1.In doing so, they moved to within two points of the final playoff spot currently held by the Detroit Red Wings.

Despite all the injuries, if the Devils manage to stay in the playoffs or close to it, they’ll make a quantum leap forward when, among others, Jack Hughes returns to action.

After missing the start of the season (15 games to be precise) due to a knee injury (ACL) sustained last season, Andrei Svechnikov has been on fire since his return to action.

The Hurricanes’ forward is putting together a string of very good games and is getting points on a regular basis, which is a big help to the Hurricanes.

Andrei Svechnikov gives Carolina the lead in the third with a tally on the power play! #CauseChaos pic.twitter.com/I1OuNtTMDM – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 20, 2024

Last night, he picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, bringing his point total to 30 (11 goals, 19 assists) in 29 games.

If Svechnikov keeps up this momentum, it would be the first time he’s finished a season averaging at least one point per game.

Let’s see if he can keep up this excellent rate of production.

Prolongation

– Here are yesterday’s results.

Three of the four teams to pick up wins Friday did so in comeback fashion, including the @NJDevils who earned their League-leading (tied) 15th come-from-behind victory of 2023-24.#NHLStats: https://t.co/5Ik1EWabUs pic.twitter.com/R7VBH2mDia – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 20, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 12 games.