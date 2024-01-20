Marc-André Fleury: Elliotte Friedman ties his name to Colorado and Carolina

Cont’d: “The other team that screams Fleury to me is Carolina, that’s the other team I look at and say, if Marc-André Fleury wants to go somewhere, they will ask him, does our situation interest you?”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 19, 2024
It’s a position that’s always in demand, which explains why there are so many rumours surrounding the various NHL goaltenders.
Teams are always on the lookout for a goaltender as the playoffs approach, because they don’t have complete confidence in the goaltenders they have on hand, and because they want to secure their playoff spot, as well as make a run at it.
One of these, according to Elliotte Friedman, is Marc-André Fleury.
Let’s not forget that this could be the Quebec goaltender’s last NHL season.
The Avalanche and Hurricanes are two teams currently in a very strong playoff position, so they wouldn’t say no to a certain insurance policy and a certain reinforcement in front of the net.
On the Avalanche side, Alexandar Georgiev is the team’s undisputed starter, and he’s doing very well, but those stats are better than they should be, given that the Avalanche have quite a hockey club.
It would also put pressure on Georgiev, something he doesn’t have right now, when he’s the undisputed starter.
On the Hurricanes’ side, goaltending is a mess, with their number-one goaltender, Frederik Andersen, on the injured list for quite some time now, and young Pyotr Kochetkov just added to the list.
That leaves Antti Raanta as the only NHL-tagged goaltender, and he’s not having an incredible season.
So adding a goalie like Marc-André Fleury would give the Hurricanes some security for the playoffs.
In fact, Kevin Weekes mentioned the New Jersey Devils in the Marc-André Fleury file.
**News Of The Weekes**
Talking the latest on the Goalie Trade Market aka the Goalie Carousel .
I see the great Flower as a fit for @NJDevils, the latest on Mrazek w @NHLBlackhawks and more. @espnSteveLevy @espn #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/GLlSUXaFwx
– Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 19, 2024
On the move
– More Kevin Weekes rumors.
**News Of The Weekes**
Talking Henrique, Mittelstadt, Chychrun , Maroon and Tarasenko.@espnSteveLevy @espn. #HockeyX #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/kNLOLGDfcv
– Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 19, 2024
– The file seems very advanced as my colleague Maxime Truman stated yesterday.
Está muy avanzada la venta de Matías Cóccaro a Montreal Impact de la MLS por cerca de u$s 2M por el 90%. Se negocian detalles finales.
*⃣De cerrarse todo, el Zorro firmará por 3 años con opción a uno más. pic.twitter.com/VAI23N6krw
– César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 20, 2024
– Brandon Carlo could be back for the Bruins against the Habs tonight.
The #NHLBruins could get some reinforcements on their blue line when they host their archrivals, the #GoHabsGo, on Saturday night.
More herehttps://t.co/e0lOA5lMsR
– Boston Hockey Now (@BOSHockeyNow) January 20, 2024
– The Rocket back in action today.
It’s game day! It’s game day!
Brought to you by @SkipTheDishes
CAA Arena
7pm / 7PM
BPM Sports
AHLTV#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/4p5wtpiM23
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 20, 2024
– This is great news for the organization.
Jakub Dobes had a rough start to his pro career but the goalie has been excellent for the Rocket over his last 10 games: 8-1-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .920 save percentage.
– HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) January 20, 2024
– Habs prospect Adam Engstrom on his team’s first pair in Sweden.
Tough game for Rögle today as they face Färjestad away. Engström will be on the first pairing, and play against Magnus Nygren who’s on Färjestad’s first pairing. #Habs pic.twitter.com/puXB3DH0w6
– Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) January 20, 2024
– More information on Cóccaro.
CONTRACT DETAILS AND CONSEQUENCES
According to journalist César Luis Merlo, Matías Cóccaro has signed a 3-year contract + 1 year option. No details are available on the salary.
MLS rule:
In addition to his salary, the cost of a transfer is charged to… https://t. co/jKm6ZCVKkG
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) January 20, 2024