Marc-André Fleury: Elliotte Friedman ties his name to Colorado and Carolina

As everyone knows, goaltending is a subject that always generates a great deal of speculation in the National Hockey League.

It’s a position that’s always in demand, which explains why there are so many rumours surrounding the various NHL goaltenders.

Teams are always on the lookout for a goaltender as the playoffs approach, because they don’t have complete confidence in the goaltenders they have on hand, and because they want to secure their playoff spot, as well as make a run at it.

Of course, the Montreal Canadiens get a lot of play in goaltending rumours, as the Habs have three goalies in the NHL at the moment and are trying to get rid of one of them.The most recent rumour linked Jake Allen to the Los Angeles Kings. Now, if we look outside Montreal, there are plenty of other goalies who are available or could become available soon.

One of these, according to Elliotte Friedman, is Marc-André Fleury.

Cont’d: “The other team that screams Fleury to me is Carolina, that’s the other team I look at and say, if Marc-André Fleury wants to go somewhere, they will ask him, does our situation interest you?” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 19, 2024

In fact, according to the renowned tipster, the Minnesota Wild goaltender could be of interest to teams should the Wild be completely eliminated from the playoffs.Friedman named two teams: the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes.For Friedman, the link is obvious, and he asserts that if Fleury is open to the idea of changing address, these two teams will be on the case.

Let’s not forget that this could be the Quebec goaltender’s last NHL season.

The Avalanche and Hurricanes are two teams currently in a very strong playoff position, so they wouldn’t say no to a certain insurance policy and a certain reinforcement in front of the net.

On the Avalanche side, Alexandar Georgiev is the team’s undisputed starter, and he’s doing very well, but those stats are better than they should be, given that the Avalanche have quite a hockey club.

So an insurance policy like Fleury would be very welcome in case Georgiev starts to lose his good rhythm, especially in the playoffs.

It would also put pressure on Georgiev, something he doesn’t have right now, when he’s the undisputed starter.

On the Hurricanes’ side, goaltending is a mess, with their number-one goaltender, Frederik Andersen, on the injured list for quite some time now, and young Pyotr Kochetkov just added to the list.

That leaves Antti Raanta as the only NHL-tagged goaltender, and he’s not having an incredible season.

So adding a goalie like Marc-André Fleury would give the Hurricanes some security for the playoffs.

The Hurricanes need an NHL goaltender, as evidenced by the emergency recall of Quebecer Yaniv Perets and the waivers claim of Spencer Martin.In short, should the Wild be very far from the playoffs on March 8 at the trade deadline, well, Fleury will clearly be a name to watch, as several contending teams will be interested in his services, if Fleury agrees to change address of course.Friedman only mentioned the Avalanche and Hurricanes, but other teams are clearly on the way.

In fact, Kevin Weekes mentioned the New Jersey Devils in the Marc-André Fleury file.

**News Of The Weekes**

Talking the latest on the Goalie Trade Market aka the Goalie Carousel .

I see the great Flower as a fit for @NJDevils, the latest on Mrazek w @NHLBlackhawks and more. @espnSteveLevy @espn #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/GLlSUXaFwx – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 19, 2024

On the move

– More Kevin Weekes rumors.

– The file seems very advanced as my colleague Maxime Truman stated yesterday.

Está muy avanzada la venta de Matías Cóccaro a Montreal Impact de la MLS por cerca de u$s 2M por el 90%. Se negocian detalles finales.

*⃣De cerrarse todo, el Zorro firmará por 3 años con opción a uno más. pic.twitter.com/VAI23N6krw – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 20, 2024

– Brandon Carlo could be back for the Bruins against the Habs tonight.

The #NHLBruins could get some reinforcements on their blue line when they host their archrivals, the #GoHabsGo, on Saturday night. More here https://t.co/e0lOA5lMsR – Boston Hockey Now (@BOSHockeyNow) January 20, 2024

– The Rocket back in action today.

It’s game day! It’s game day!

Brought to you by @SkipTheDishes CAA Arena

7pm / 7PM

BPM Sports

AHLTV#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/4p5wtpiM23 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 20, 2024

– This is great news for the organization.

Jakub Dobes had a rough start to his pro career but the goalie has been excellent for the Rocket over his last 10 games: 8-1-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .920 save percentage. – HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) January 20, 2024

– Habs prospect Adam Engstrom on his team’s first pair in Sweden.

Tough game for Rögle today as they face Färjestad away. Engström will be on the first pairing, and play against Magnus Nygren who’s on Färjestad’s first pairing. #Habs pic.twitter.com/puXB3DH0w6 – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) January 20, 2024

– More information on Cóccaro.