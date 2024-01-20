Skip to content
Marc-André Fleury: Elliotte Friedman ties his name to Colorado and Carolina
As everyone knows, goaltending is a subject that always generates a great deal of speculation in the National Hockey League.

It’s a position that’s always in demand, which explains why there are so many rumours surrounding the various NHL goaltenders.

Teams are always on the lookout for a goaltender as the playoffs approach, because they don’t have complete confidence in the goaltenders they have on hand, and because they want to secure their playoff spot, as well as make a run at it.

Of course, the Montreal Canadiens get a lot of play in goaltending rumours, as the Habs have three goalies in the NHL at the moment and are trying to get rid of one of them.

The most recent rumour linked Jake Allen to the Los Angeles Kings.

Now, if we look outside Montreal, there are plenty of other goalies who are available or could become available soon.

One of these, according to Elliotte Friedman, is Marc-André Fleury.

In fact, according to the renowned tipster, the Minnesota Wild goaltender could be of interest to teams should the Wild be completely eliminated from the playoffs.

Friedman named two teams: the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes.

For Friedman, the link is obvious, and he asserts that if Fleury is open to the idea of changing address, these two teams will be on the case.

Let’s not forget that this could be the Quebec goaltender’s last NHL season.

The Avalanche and Hurricanes are two teams currently in a very strong playoff position, so they wouldn’t say no to a certain insurance policy and a certain reinforcement in front of the net.

On the Avalanche side, Alexandar Georgiev is the team’s undisputed starter, and he’s doing very well, but those stats are better than they should be, given that the Avalanche have quite a hockey club.

So an insurance policy like Fleury would be very welcome in case Georgiev starts to lose his good rhythm, especially in the playoffs.

It would also put pressure on Georgiev, something he doesn’t have right now, when he’s the undisputed starter.

On the Hurricanes’ side, goaltending is a mess, with their number-one goaltender, Frederik Andersen, on the injured list for quite some time now, and young Pyotr Kochetkov just added to the list.

That leaves Antti Raanta as the only NHL-tagged goaltender, and he’s not having an incredible season.

So adding a goalie like Marc-André Fleury would give the Hurricanes some security for the playoffs.

The Hurricanes need an NHL goaltender, as evidenced by the emergency recall of Quebecer Yaniv Perets and the waivers claim of Spencer Martin.

In short, should the Wild be very far from the playoffs on March 8 at the trade deadline, well, Fleury will clearly be a name to watch, as several contending teams will be interested in his services, if Fleury agrees to change address of course.

Friedman only mentioned the Avalanche and Hurricanes, but other teams are clearly on the way.

In fact, Kevin Weekes mentioned the New Jersey Devils in the Marc-André Fleury file.

