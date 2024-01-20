Even the political class underlines Patrick Roy’s return to the NHL

“Bravo Casseau!”: The political class underlines Patrick Roy’s return to the NHLhttps://t.co/ghxoduOZ5m
At the outset, it’s appropriate to congratulate Lou Lamoriello on hiring Patrick Roy.
Not many general managers would have “dared” to hire a winner, certainly, but sometimes, a guy controversial for his ardor and emotions, in particular.
A risky, even frightening acquisition, but it could pay off so well…
Good for Lamoriello. A lot of NHL GM’s would be scared of hiring Patrick,
glad Lou wasn’t bcz Roy deserves a 2nd chance behind an NHL bench – the man can coach! Congratulations to Patrick Roy – well deserved https://t.co/EsWQOIMrdv
And it’s not just in the sporting world.
TVA Sports did its research and saw great messages from François Legault, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Marc Tanguay, among others.
Why did Lou Lamoriello choose Patrick Roy to coach the Islanders?
For this reason: pic.twitter.com/RKIse0vvQI
It’s hard not to agree with the Tiger on that one.
In Sakic’s case, he thinks it’s a good thing he’s back. He also praised his coaching skills.
Extension
One thing’s for sure: hockey is in shock. In any case, the Metropolitan Division is in for a shake-up… #TortsvsRoy
Patrick Roy and John Tortorella in the same division. Cool.
