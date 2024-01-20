Patrick Roy: Not the first time Lou Lamoriello has hired a former Canadien

I don’t know about you, but on this Saturday, I wasn’t necessarily expecting a quiet evening. #CanadianBruins

There are also two good American football games (NFL).But this evening quickly became even more exciting with a monumental acquisition in the NHL. Patrick Roy has been hired by the New York Islanders.Even better, Roy and his troupe will be at the Bell Centre on Thursday night.

Usually, Islanders-Canadiens games aren’t the most exciting, but we’re betting that won’t be the case next week.

That Thursday night Islanders @ Canadiens game suddenly took on a whole new meaning – Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) January 20, 2024

While the Quebecker’s hiring by the Islanders may have come as a surprise to many, it’s still part of good old Lou’s routine to dip into the Canadiens’ backyard.

And for those of you who say “it’s all just coincidence”, I’ll tell you it’s not.

Friedman on NHL Network: “Lou Lamoriello has always had a fascination with the Montreal Canadiens…Anytime I hear Lou Lamoriello being interested in anything, I always make a note, is there a Montreal connection?” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 20, 2024

If Lemaire, Robinson (who had an atypical coaching career) and Burns took New Jersey to the Stanley Cup Final, Julien couldn’t do it in one season in Newark.

Remember that he was shown the door with three games to go in 2006, after a 102-point season.

Roy will be hoping not to follow in Julien’s footsteps, but those of the other three.

It remains to be seen whether Patrick’s experience will pay off. In any case, Elliotte Friedman saw this hire coming.

Friedman on NHL Network: “I’ve had heard he was on the radar on at least one if not two other situations, so I think Patrick Roy’s time was coming” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 20, 2024

The Islanders’ first game under Roy will be tomorrow against the Dallas Stars.

Highlights

TVA Sports will broadcast the game.

– Good game for David Reinbacher.

Reinbacher played 17:34 today, picking up an assist in a 3-1 Kloten win. He was +2 and blocked three shots.

Oliver Kapanen scored KalPa’s only goal in a 3-1 KalPa loss. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 21, 2024

– A goal for Lane Hutson.

ELITE SNIPER LANE HUTSON IN PERSON pic.twitter.com/wEYvWeUdE7 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 21, 2024

– He had momentarily left the game.

Logan Mailloux is back. He probably received a few stitches after his furious fight with Zack Ostapchuk early in the game. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 21, 2024

– Ravens too strong for Texans.

See you at the Bank next week pic.twitter.com/kCDcWlHI6H – Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 21, 2024

– To listen to.

– It’s never too late.