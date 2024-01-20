Patrick Roy has no interest in management

Hard to dull a moment like hiring Patrick Roy as head coach, but introducing him on Zoom audio is a valiant attempt.
Here’s what I took away from this long-awaited (and not very high-quality) telephone press conference.
With the Islanders, he’s simply a head coach and he’s made that clear.
2. The team’s new pilot also talked about his time in Colorado and how his return to junior helped him respect the work of head coaches in all leagues.
Patrick Roy on what he’s learned since leaving Colorado:
“Night and day. I’ve learned to respect the coach’s job. To arrive early in the morning and help the players with my ideas. I love Lou Lamoriello’s passion and loyalty, I couldn’t refuse this challenge.”
3. Speaking of the players, he said he was very impressed by the mix of veterans and youngsters in the lineup. There’s good depth both offensively and defensively, and both goalies are solid in front of the net.
What’s important to the Quebecer: a family culture. He wants the players to be as close as a family, and that’s what he felt with the current group. The other night, he was listening to the Islanders game and enjoyed watching defenseman Scott Mayfield protect his teammate Mathew Barzal. That’s just one of many examples.
4. The coach ‘s goal is to bring some consistency to his team’s game.
5. Finally, Roy is very excited about the opportunity, and according to him, there’s no way he could have said no to his new boss’s offer.
He’s very happy to be part of a great and loyal organization.
He’s a winner and the Quebecer is the only person he was interested in.
Lou Lamoriello on NYI conference call: “Patrick Roy was the only person I was interested in. That’s why he’s here today.”
Lamoriello also made one thing clear: he would never have made such a hire if he didn’t think he’d win in the short term.
