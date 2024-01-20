Skip to content
News

Bruins kick Samuel Montembeault out of the game and crush the Habs
After a poor showing in Ottawa, Montreal was back in action.

Tonight, the club took on the Boston Bruins. What could be better?

Here’s Martin St-Louis’ line-up:

And the visitors’:

At the start of the game, the Bruins’ 1988 edition was honored for its playoff run that year.

The organization waited for the Habs to visit before doing so. A little slobbery, but well done.

From the start of the game, both teams were awarded power plays.

At first, the Bruins were unable to capitalize.

Not so for the Habs, however.

Cole Caufield found the back of the net again, increasing his streak of games with at least one goal to five.

Goal Caufield is back!

However, the Bruins, the best team in the East, tied the game later on.

Brandon Carlo took advantage of Justin Barron’s poor positioning to thread the needle.

And towards the end of the period, Joshua Roy showed the full extent of his talent.

What a pass to Joel Armia, who couldn’t have asked for more!

The Roy-Monahan-Armia trio is playing very well.

When Tanner Pearson returns, who stays, who goes?

A nice problem to have.

The Finn, after starting his season in the AHL, has one more goal than Josh Anderson.

After his goal, however, Boston had not said its last word.

First, Jake DeBrusk brought everyone back to square one.

And Danton Heinen gave the hosts the lead 56 seconds later.

After one period, it was 3-2 Bruins.

In the second period, the barrage of goals continued unabated.

The Habs tied it on the power play thanks to Mike Matheson.

On the sequence, Sean Monahan picked up his third assist of the game.

Boston then scored two goals in the space of 49 seconds.

Danton Heinen scored his second of the game.

And Charlie Coyle made Nick Suzuki look bad in his replay.

5-3 Boston.

If you thought the Montreal players were going to give up, you don’t know them very well.

Brendan Gallagher closed the gap to one goal.

In the third period, the Bruins didn’t give up any more chances.

They scored three times and even chased Samuel Montembeault from the game.

Different goalie, same result.

Heinen welcomed Cayden Primeau into the game with a hat trick.

The home fans even chanted “Olé Olé Olé” to taunt their opponents.

Final score: 9-4

Montreal returns to action on Tuesday. The club will welcome the Senators to the Bell Centre.

Extended

– He’s playing better and better.

– Nick Suzuki can’t buy a goal.

– Josh Anderson is not impressed.

– Ah bon.

