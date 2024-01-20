Bruins kick Samuel Montembeault out of the game and crush the Habs

A few familiar faces return. pic.twitter.com/Y7XVFyVnFS
– Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2024
Here’s Martin St-Louis’ line-up:
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mhxEeREjGz
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 21, 2024
And the visitors’:
At the start of the game, the Bruins’ 1988 edition was honored for its playoff run that year.
Still, it’s tasty. The Bruins take the time to celebrate, before the eyes of the current edition of the Habs, the 1988 edition that finally ended 45 years of playoff jinx against the Habs.
It’s just slobbery enough, but it was a milestone for Bruins fans.
– Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) January 21, 2024
Cole, Cole, Cole and Cole, thanks#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/NYHbG73614
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 21, 2024
Brandon Carlo took advantage of Justin Barron’s poor positioning to thread the needle.
Brandon Carlo scores in his return to the lineup.
He jumps into the play and knocks home a puck off a feed from Trent Frederic.
1-1 game. pic.twitter.com/pItR24I5Zq
– Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 21, 2024
What a pass to Joel Armia, who couldn’t have asked for more!
GOAL! Joel Armia – Boston Bruins 1:2 Montreal Canadiens #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YZjUliPzep
– Sajdlík (@Sajdlik667) January 21, 2024
The Bruins overload Guhle, DeBrusk ties the game. pic.twitter.com/ZFhN1s7WG2
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 21, 2024
Matt Grzelcyk’s shot deflects off Danton Heinen and into the net.
Heinen’s sixth goal of the season gives Boston a 3-2 lead. pic.twitter.com/PS3XKXsgu6
– Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 21, 2024
Mike Matheson’s goal tonight (3-3) pic.twitter.com/FaFF3sqDbF
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) January 21, 2024
Danton Heinen scores his second goal of the night.
4-3 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/9g1jnyc7KC
– Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 21, 2024
Charlie Coyle beats Montembeault to a puck and tips it home.
5-3 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/zOCVVBG1jh
– Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 21, 2024
If you thought the Montreal players were going to give up, you don’t know them very well.
Thanks bin
Bank’s open on Saturdays! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/S9okK8w00Q
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 21, 2024
In the third period, the Bruins didn’t give up any more chances.
A slick feed from Jake DeBrusk sets up Pavel Zacha’s 100th career goal.
8-4 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/7ONvet2Sf2
– Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 21, 2024
Here come the hats for Danton Heinen. pic.twitter.com/G7WWoa8LKi
– Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 21, 2024
The home fans even chanted “Olé Olé Olé” to taunt their opponents.
Extended
– He’s playing better and better.
Juraj Slafkovsky is a puck retrieval beast. And he’s only 19 years old.
– HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) January 21, 2024
– Nick Suzuki can’t buy a goal.
Pastrnak with a good stick to deny a late Nick Suzuki goal: pic.twitter.com/ODnoiwgWzy
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 21, 2024
– Josh Anderson is not impressed.
Frederic and Anderson go at it.
Classic Bruins-Habs game tonight. pic.twitter.com/F16m1JMntx
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 21, 2024
– Ah bon.
Poitras and Forbort are the only #NHLBruins skaters to not register a point so far tonight.
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 21, 2024