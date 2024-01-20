Arber Xhekaj’s latest victim attacks Rocket goalie

It wasn’t a pretty sight…

Here’s the footage for those who missed it.

That AHL WiFi signal is still STRONG Arber Xhekaj was letting me’ fly (via @RocketLaval) pic.twitter.com/8koTY6kKDn – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 20, 2024

Clearly, Xhekaj’s victim has not digested his fight of the previous day.

Kasimir Kaskisuo didn’t appreciate a shot from Brennan Saulnier after the whistle for offside, so Saulnier attacks the Rocket goalie. pic.twitter.com/CqLpVycNui – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 21, 2024

The Rocket and Senators were back in action 24 hours later, and this time Saulnier went after Kasimir Kaskisuo.

I understand that Kaskisuo had it coming a bit, but it wasn’t as sneaky as the retort.

I’m expecting a suspension for the Sens forward…

In any case, the Rocket players were quick to defend their goalie.

I didn’t know Saulnier before the start of the weekend, but let’s just say he’s made a name for himself. And not necessarily for the right reasons…

At least the Laval goalkeeper doesn’t seem to be affected by his opponent’s actions.

Kaskisuo has been a revelation for Laval. He has stopped 41 of 43 shots tonight. Rocket still lead 3-2. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 21, 2024

in gusto

– For those interested.

– Three-game suspension for William Lockwood.

Florida’s William Lockwood has been suspended for three games for goalie interference on Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury. https://t.co/dGC5RdMphK – NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 21, 2024

– Montreal fans will have to buy extra screens.