Arber Xhekaj’s latest victim attacks Rocket goalie

Kasimir Kaskisuo didn’t appreciate a shot from Brennan Saulnier after the whistle for offside, so Saulnier attacks the Rocket goalie. pic.twitter.com/CqLpVycNui
It wasn’t a pretty sight…
Here’s the footage for those who missed it.
Arber Xhekaj was letting me’ fly (via @RocketLaval) pic.twitter.com/8koTY6kKDn
Clearly, Xhekaj’s victim has not digested his fight of the previous day.
I understand that Kaskisuo had it coming a bit, but it wasn’t as sneaky as the retort.
I’m expecting a suspension for the Sens forward…
I didn’t know Saulnier before the start of the weekend, but let’s just say he’s made a name for himself. And not necessarily for the right reasons…
At least the Laval goalkeeper doesn’t seem to be affected by his opponent’s actions.
Kaskisuo has been a revelation for Laval. He has stopped 41 of 43 shots tonight. Rocket still lead 3-2.
– Three-game suspension for William Lockwood.
Florida’s William Lockwood has been suspended for three games for goalie interference on Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury. https://t.co/dGC5RdMphK
