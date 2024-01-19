Skip to content
Top-5: 12th straight win for the Oilers
Last night, 22 teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. 12th straight Oilers win

Since changing coaches, the Oilers have been a different team.

They’re the Edmonton Oilers again. Yesterday’s 4-2 win over the Kraken extended their winning streak to 12 games.

They were losing 0-2.

In the win, Evander Kane picked up two assists.

He has now reached the 600-point plateau for his career.

Connor McDavid continues to be himself…

The captain picked up a point in his 12th straight game.

2. Auston Matthews hat trick

The NHL’s best maverick showed why he has that title last night.

In the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames, Auston Matthews scored a hat trick.

It was his 11th career hat trick and fourth this season.

The American is still firmly established as the NHL’s leading scorer. He has four more goals than Sam Reinhart and eight more than David Pastrnak.

Speaking of the Czech, he also scored three goals last night.

3. Goal of the year goes to Owen Tippett

Owen Tippett is doing well these days.

With his team leading the Stars 1-0, he scored his fifth goal in his last six games.

And late in the third period, he scored one of the goals of the year.

His sixth in as many games.

Philadelphia finally disposed of the Stars easily by a score of 5-1.

4. Another great sequence for Nathan MacKinnon

On December 29, Nathan MacKinnon was in St. Louis trying to extend his streak of games with at least one point to 20.

Unfortunately for him, the Blues were too strong and managed to blank him from the score sheet.

MacKinnon didn’t have to wait too long, however, as the very next game saw the start of a brand-new point streak.

Yesterday, he followed it up with 10.

However, the Avalanche lost 5-2.

A false start in Boston.

In addition to Pastrnak (who scored three goals), Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk also stood out for the Bruins. Both collected two points.

5. Own goal

Ah, own goals… How can you not love them (unless you’re the player who put the puck in the back of the net)?

When I think of goals in one’s own net, Patrik Laine’s automatically comes to mind.

Yesterday, another own goal was scored.

Justin Faulk was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This was the goal that gave the Capitals the lead, but also propelled them to victory.

Washington eventually won the game 5-2.

In victory. T.J. Oshie imitated Pastrnak and Matthews, also scoring a hat trick.

Extension

– Patrick Maroon returns home.

– Bravo.

– Oops.

– Nice sequence.

– What a shot.

– Big games for Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Victor Hedman.

– Eight teams in action tonight.

