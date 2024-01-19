Top-5: 12th straight win for the Oilers

Thursday saw a hat trick of hat tricks as David Pastrnak, Auston Matthews and T.J. Oshie each scored three goals in winning efforts.#NHLStats: https://t.co/blnjizKnMC pic.twitter.com/QquXswbjvm – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 19, 2024

1. 12th straight Oilers win

Last night, 22 teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:Since changing coaches, the Oilers have been a different team.

They’re the Edmonton Oilers again. Yesterday’s 4-2 win over the Kraken extended their winning streak to 12 games.

12 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE OILERS! pic.twitter.com/7oXSSf4Iyk – NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2024

6⃣0⃣0⃣ for Kane! Congrats to Evander Kane on hitting the 600 point milestone. pic.twitter.com/1poqUCsubQ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 19, 2024

They were losing 0-2.In the win, Evander Kane picked up two assists.He has now reached the 600-point plateau for his career.

Connor McDavid continues to be himself…

Power play goal for Edmonton! Scored by Zach Hyman with 02:38 remaining in the 3rd period. Assisted by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton: 4

Seattle: 2#SEAvsEDM #LetsGoOilers #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/E4LqWwXYdD – NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) January 19, 2024

2. Auston Matthews hat trick

The captain picked up a point in his 12th straight game.

The NHL’s best maverick showed why he has that title last night.

In the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames, Auston Matthews scored a hat trick.

It was his 11th career hat trick and fourth this season.

The American is still firmly established as the NHL’s leading scorer. He has four more goals than Sam Reinhart and eight more than David Pastrnak.

Pasta was definitely on the menu tonight. Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/mdPNMLF5AD – NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2024

3. Goal of the year goes to Owen Tippett

A fifth goal in six games for Tippett! #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/UWMF3GYNHj – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 19, 2024

4. Another great sequence for Nathan MacKinnon

Speaking of the Czech, he also scored three goals last night.Owen Tippett is doing well these days.With his team leading the Stars 1-0, he scored his fifth goal in his last six games.And late in the third period, he scored one of the goals of the year.His sixth in as many games.Philadelphia finally disposed of the Stars easily by a score of 5-1.On December 29, Nathan MacKinnon was in St. Louis trying to extend his streak of games with at least one point to 20.Unfortunately for him, the Blues were too strong and managed to blank him from the score sheet.

MacKinnon didn’t have to wait too long, however, as the very next game saw the start of a brand-new point streak.

For the second time this season, Nathan MacKinnon has a point streak that has hit double digits.

#NHLStats: https://t.co/blnjizKnMC pic.twitter.com/A5A31J5oPk – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 19, 2024

2-0 less than 5 minutes in… The Bruins are IN CHARGE vs. the Avs pic.twitter.com/GNmkK5Brvb – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 19, 2024

5. Own goal

Yesterday, he followed it up with 10.However, the Avalanche lost 5-2.A false start in Boston.In addition to Pastrnak (who scored three goals), Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk also stood out for the Bruins. Both collected two points.

Ah, own goals… How can you not love them (unless you’re the player who put the puck in the back of the net)?

When I think of goals in one’s own net, Patrik Laine’s automatically comes to mind.

The best own goal of the season? pic.twitter.com/RSchOiAYBB – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 19, 2024

That’s the sixth career hat trick for @TJOshie77! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/1DLEBh6l3I – NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2024

Extension

Yesterday, another own goal was scored.Justin Faulk was in the wrong place at the wrong time.This was the goal that gave the Capitals the lead, but also propelled them to victory.Washington eventually won the game 5-2.In victory. T.J. Oshie imitated Pastrnak and Matthews, also scoring a hat trick.

– Patrick Maroon returns home.

The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome back Pat Maroon. pic.twitter.com/A9hoxoYeMa – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 19, 2024

– Bravo.

Can’t stop the Big Swede. Congrats, Heddy! pic.twitter.com/Eods225ivL – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 19, 2024

– Oops.

World record out the box and back in the box pic.twitter.com/XImCeirZRB – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 19, 2024

– Nice sequence.

– What a shot.

– Big games for Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Victor Hedman.

– Eight teams in action tonight.