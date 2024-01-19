Top-5: 12th straight win for the Oilers

Thursday saw a hat trick of hat tricks as David Pastrnak, Auston Matthews and T.J. Oshie each scored three goals in winning efforts.#NHLStats: https://t.co/blnjizKnMC pic.twitter.com/QquXswbjvm
They’re the Edmonton Oilers again. Yesterday’s 4-2 win over the Kraken extended their winning streak to 12 games.
12 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE OILERS! pic.twitter.com/7oXSSf4Iyk
6⃣0⃣0⃣ for Kane!
Congrats to Evander Kane on hitting the 600 point milestone. pic.twitter.com/1poqUCsubQ
Connor McDavid continues to be himself…
Power play goal for Edmonton!
Scored by Zach Hyman with 02:38 remaining in the 3rd period.
Assisted by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
Edmonton: 4
Seattle: 2#SEAvsEDM #LetsGoOilers #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/E4LqWwXYdD
The NHL’s best maverick showed why he has that title last night.
In the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames, Auston Matthews scored a hat trick.
A hat trick and 37 goals for Matthews! #LeafsForever #TVASports pic.twitter.com/5nsBjfZwrE
The American is still firmly established as the NHL’s leading scorer. He has four more goals than Sam Reinhart and eight more than David Pastrnak.
Pasta was definitely on the menu tonight.
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/mdPNMLF5AD
A fifth goal in six games for Tippett! #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/UWMF3GYNHj
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 19, 2024
GOAL OF THE YEAR! #LetsGoFlyers | @TippettOwen pic.twitter.com/lXthZgCcRO
MacKinnon didn’t have to wait too long, however, as the very next game saw the start of a brand-new point streak.
For the second time this season, Nathan MacKinnon has a point streak that has hit double digits.
#NHLStats: https://t.co/blnjizKnMC pic.twitter.com/A5A31J5oPk
2-0 less than 5 minutes in…
The Bruins are IN CHARGE vs. the Avs pic.twitter.com/GNmkK5Brvb
Ah, own goals… How can you not love them (unless you’re the player who put the puck in the back of the net)?
When I think of goals in one’s own net, Patrik Laine’s automatically comes to mind.
The best own goal of the season? pic.twitter.com/RSchOiAYBB
That’s the sixth career hat trick for @TJOshie77!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/1DLEBh6l3I
Extension
– Patrick Maroon returns home.
The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome back Pat Maroon. pic.twitter.com/A9hoxoYeMa
– Bravo.
Can’t stop the Big Swede.
Congrats, Heddy! pic.twitter.com/Eods225ivL
– Oops.
World record out the box and back in the box pic.twitter.com/XImCeirZRB
– Nice sequence.
That’s back-to-back @pepsi shutouts for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen! pic.twitter.com/4tl2IAA89H
– What a shot.
#HockeyPorn pic.twitter.com/FMKDOjou8A
– Big games for Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Victor Hedman.
– Eight teams in action tonight.