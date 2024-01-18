The Canadian escaped due to mental fatigue

Martin St-Louis and his team kept to their winning formula, retaining the same trios and defensive pairs against the Ottawa Senators. However, since the Habs were playing two games in two nights, it was Cayden Primeau who defended the blue-white-red cage.

It’s safe to say that Brendan Gallagher and Cole Caufield were smoking hot before the start of this duel against the poor Ottawa Senators, who were still trying to assimilate Jacques Martins’ game structure…

That said, following a post from Sean Monahan, who beat Joonas Korpisalo, and a missed return for Juraj Slafkovsky, it opened the door for Brady Tkachuk, who threaded the needle at the other end of the rink.

Let’s just say that the main flaw – the Habs’ difficulty in marking their opponents – came to the fore after the Senators’ captain scored.

Shortly after the first goal, Cayden Primeau remained icebound in front of Tim Stutzle’s laser, who scored his first goal in 11 games.

Sens are up 2-0 after this Stutzle goal. I’m no hockey-ologist but I’d suggest allowing fewer than four 3v1s per minute. pic.twitter.com/C5QPPgJGVi – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 19, 2024

With about seven minutes left in the first frame, Cole Caufield received a gift from Korpisalo to continue his streak (at least one goal in each of his last four games).

The period culminated in a brawl between Zack MacEwen and Michael Pezzetta, even though the invitations had been issued beforehand. Pezz’s reaction was certainly worth the price of admission!

Michael Pezzetta loves fighting bigger opponents. #GoHabsGo Big W over MacEwen here. pic.twitter.com/N3Swg7ejCS – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 19, 2024

Total shots in the first period: 17-5 in favour of the Senators.

Midway through the second period, the Canadiens’ failing defensive structure and Cayden Primeau’s bad luck led to Rourke Chartier’s 2nd goal of the season, bringing the score to 3-1, still in favor of the Senators.

3-1 Senators. Rough rebound here for Primeau. pic.twitter.com/iHlx7SkjcM – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 19, 2024

Puck management and energy management are very difficult for a young team playing two games in 24 hours.

The mental fatigue was even more evident during the Tricolore’s first power play, when several passes were made into the void. In short…

This goal is the perfect example of everything the Habs are doing wrong. Forwards getting caught deep for another odd-man rush. Defencemen giving up the zone with the greatest of ease. Goaltending can’t make the key stops. Masterclass of terribleness pic.twitter.com/ZVCbZYpzrR – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 19, 2024

Before closing the 2nd period, the Strutzle-Tkachuk-Tarasenko trio went wild with a tic-tac-toe.

Finally, the Sens had time to score a 4th goal with just over 14 seconds remaining… but Martin St-Louis and his group opted for a challenge, where they won. Lucky them!

Total shots in the second period: 13-11 in favor of the Senators.

This one-way game with no rhythm (very long) continued into the third period, and one of the highlights was drawn by Tim Stutzle. Stutzle’s magical pass to Mathieu Joseph was his third point of the match.

Tim Stützle with an INSANE feed to Mathieu Joseph, who makes it 5-1! #GoSensGo This is the Stützle we know. He’s taken this game over. pic.twitter.com/27Eb9fktfB – Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) January 19, 2024

Martin St-Louis tried to change the pace by pulling Cayden Primeau out of a 4-on-4 with the clock ticking down to eight minutes and counting. However, his gamble backfired as Parker Kelly deposited the puck in the abandoned net, making it 6-1…

SURPRISE! Michael Pezzetta blackened the scorecard with his second of the season, but to no avail…

Michael Pezzetta gets steak tonight. Everyone else gets mock chicken. pic.twitter.com/Oj6eAlhvrv – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 19, 2024

In short, Martin St-Louis’ face perfectly summed up the state of the Sainte-Flanelle game!

Coach Marty meme face of the game pic.twitter.com/HRB1iP2xdq – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 19, 2024

Total shots on goal: 38-23 in favor of the Senators.

– Joel Armia is now very valuable.

