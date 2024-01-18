Skip to content
News

Samuel Montembeault is the NHL’s 5th best goalie
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Samuel Montembeault is the NHL’s 5th best goalie
Samuel Montembeault is one of the top five goaltenders on the circuit since January 1, 2024. He ranks 5th in save percentage, behind such monsters as Connor Hellebuyck and Jacob Markstrom.

This statistic proves that he is a must for the Tricolore. That he is the unequivocal number one goaltender in this great organization! The eye test and the stats are there to prove his number one status.

Since signing his three-year, $3.15 million deal on December 1, Monty hasn’t rested on his laurels. Quite the contrary, in fact. He has raised his game just a tad, which means that the blue-white-and-red team still has a chance of winning.

As Renaud Lavoie wisely pointed out on the JiC show, there’s no longer any question about the Montreal Canadiens’ number-one position.

There aren’t even any questions to be asked about his performance since he signed his contract,” Renaud said. And do you know what? Some people sign their contract and then regress. I’ll tell you one thing: he’s progressing. You can’t ask for more than that right now.” – Renaud Lavoie

It’s simple: the behavior of the teammates who play in front of him is one of the main indicators of the confidence soldiers have in their number 35.

In short, Wednesday night’s duel with the New Jersey Devils, won 3-2 by the Tricolore, perfectly sums up the calibre and mental state of Samuel Montembeault at the moment.

In gusto

– When he plays like that, I like him a lot, Georges!

– Martin Brodeur is absolutely right!

– Jared Spurgeon will miss the rest of the season! Ouch!

– AYOYE!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content