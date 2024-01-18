Samuel Montembeault is the NHL’s 5th best goalie

Samuel Montembeault is proving to be one of the NHL’s best goaltenders so far this month: https://t.co/321ofs69ZE pic.twitter.com/XgvVwP49bM – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 19, 2024

Samuel Montembeault is one of the top five goaltenders on the circuit since January 1, 2024. He ranks 5th in save percentage, behind such monsters as Connor Hellebuyck and Jacob Markstrom.This statistic proves that he is a must for the Tricolore. That he is the unequivocal number one goaltender in this great organization! The eye test and the stats are there to prove his number one status.

Since signing his three-year, $3.15 million deal on December 1, Monty hasn’t rested on his laurels. Quite the contrary, in fact. He has raised his game just a tad, which means that the blue-white-and-red team still has a chance of winning.

As Renaud Lavoie wisely pointed out on the JiC show, there’s no longer any question about the Montreal Canadiens’ number-one position.

There aren’t even any questions to be asked about his performance since he signed his contract,” Renaud said. And do you know what? Some people sign their contract and then regress. I’ll tell you one thing: he’s progressing. You can’t ask for more than that right now.” – Renaud Lavoie

It’s simple: the behavior of the teammates who play in front of him is one of the main indicators of the confidence soldiers have in their number 35.

In short, Wednesday night’s duel with the New Jersey Devils, won 3-2 by the Tricolore, perfectly sums up the calibre and mental state of Samuel Montembeault at the moment.

