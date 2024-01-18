Sean Monahan would have accepted less money to play for the Canadiens

Alex Ovechkin is taking warmup. Has missed past three games.
– Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) January 18, 2024
Sean Monahan has shown since the start of his career that he can be an important part of a hockey club. He’s reliable in all three zones of the rink, and his offensive touch makes him a consistently dangerous player on the ice.
That’s why there was interest in his services last summer. Even so, according to Mathias Brunet, who was on Martin Lemay’s show on BPM Sports…
I found out today: Monahan turned down more money elsewhere than in Montreal. – Mathias Brunet
A five-year, $25 million contract for Sean Monahan?@mathiasbrunet and @MartinLemay couldn’t agree on the question. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/SpQAzq517F
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 18, 2024
Martin Lemay claims he’s ready to offer him a five-year contract valued at $5 million per season, but Mathias Brunet disagrees because Monahan is (already) 29.
A seasoned veteran who can help the youngsters with the team… But the player is too injury-riddled to believe he’ll be healthy in the long term.
Monahan is an important player for the Habs right now, and it’s hard to argue otherwise. But will he still be in three years’ time, when the youngsters have matured and the Habs are ready to compete?
Knowing his medical history, we can only wonder whether he’ll still be performing well in two or three years’ time. And if he can’t keep up, the Habs are going to have a problem on their hands.
Barring any major surprises, let’s not forget that the forward is expected to leave the Habs before the trade deadline… And that, according to David Pagnotta, the asking price for his services would be a first-round pick or a second-round pick with a prospect. It’s worth remembering.
