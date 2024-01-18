Craig Button and Tony Marinaro see Joshua Roy as a future top-6 prospect

Joshua Roy had a great game last night in New Jersey.

The forward, playing in his third National Hockey League game, scored his first career goal… But he was really good overall during the game.

And that’s why the positive comments about him are coming from all over the place today.

Renaud Lavoie said this morning on BPM Sports that he was called back under the right conditions and that it shows in his game…

According to TVA Sports, Sean Monahan said that once Roy gains confidence, he’ll become a special NHL player…

Simon-Olivier Lorange (La Presse) wrote in an article that the young man is making a good impression…

And Tony Marinaro didn’t mince words when talking about the Canadiens’ prospect, sayinghe sees him establishing himself as a top-6 forward in the future (BPM Sports).

Craig Button, who was on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast, sounded a similar note:

It’s too early to come to any conclusions.

But one thing is certain… Roy has shown since the start of the season that he has the potential to be an excellent NHL player.

He was good in Laval and is doing well so far in a Montreal Canadiens uniform.

There are shortcomings in his game, including his consistency… And he’ll have to mature to become the top-6 player he hopes to be. But his offensive and defensive qualities make him an interesting prospect for the Habs, to say the least.

It’s even more impressive when you consider that he was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 draft.

We can’t say that the Habs have pulled off a steal yet… But everything points to the fact that the club made a good selection with the 150th overall pick.

