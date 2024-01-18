Managing the Senators, a “probably interesting” challenge for Claude Julien

Jacques Martin’s arrival behind the Senators’ bench has not had the desired effect.

The club has played 13 games since management replaced D.J. Smith (on an interim basis) and has won just four.

Even if the organization really needed to make a change because things weren’t working out with Smith, everyone is currently questioning whether Martin was the right choice. After all, his last NHL head coaching experience goes back a long way.

Last summer, there were a thousand and one rumours about the possible dismissal of D.J. Smith. There was a lot of talk about Patrick Roy being a potential target for the Ottawa club, but there was also a lot of talk about Claude Julien getting a chance to make his mark

Julien was on Martin Lemay’s show (BPM Sports) earlier today, and in connection with the Ottawa club’s recent failures… Martin Lemay asked him if he’d be interested in getting back behind the bench if Jacques Martin didn’t get the job done.

It’s probably an interesting challenge with the Ottawa team. – Claude Julien

Speaking on Retour des Sportifs with @MartinLemay, Claude Julien didn't close the door on a return to the NHL bench.

His answer says it all:

Whether it’s Claude Julien, Daniel Alfredsson or anyone else…

The Senators need to find a coach who will command respect in the room and who will be able to guide the youngsters. A coach who will be able to connect with the team’s young players, much as we see with Martin St-Louis in Montreal.

Jacques Martin is 71… And maybe he’s no longer capable of bringing that aspect to an NHL dressing room.

The Senators have tried everything: they’ve acquired veterans in Vladimir Tarasenko and Claude Giroux to support the next generation, they’ve traded for Jakob Chychrun, they’ve drafted well in recent years… But the results just aren’t there.

Where’s the real problem?

