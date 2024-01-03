Skip to content
Kings in Quebec City: Guy Lapointe’s son won’t hear of it
Kings in Quebec City: Guy Lapointe’s son won’t hear of it

Goodness knows, the Kings project in Quebec City has been the talk of the province in recent weeks…

And the fact that $5-7 million of public money has been invested in the project is still frowned upon by many.

Guy Lapointe Jr, son of Guy Lapointe, is proposing to cancel Kings games next fall and invest the money allocated to the project to help those in need.

He says this after Jacob Serebrin of La Presse published an article saying thatAccueil Bonneau is ending weekend meal services because the organization can no longer afford to do so :

The project clearly doesn’t sit well with everyone, and that’s to be expected. Even Phillip Danault and Pierre-Luc Dubois, who both play for the Los Angeles Kings, didn’t want to comment on the situation, because they know how much the issue makes people react

I think that says a lot.

It’s more or less the same thing we hear when we talk about the work to replace the roof of the Olympic Stadium. According to the Journal de Québec, the project will cost at least $750 million, and that’s a lot of money, too.

These are issues that are the talk of the town and will continue to be the talk of the town, because there is a clear malaise with the subsidies granted for these projects and the current economic context in Quebec.

And there’s nothing we can do about it. These are issues that will continue to divide the population, because not everyone’s interests are the same.

