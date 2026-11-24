Joe Burrow could break a Peyton Manning record on his own tonight when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Commanders in Washington.

According to OutKick, a Fox News outlet, Burrow has matched Manning's mark with five consecutive games of at least four touchdowns. If he does it again tonight, he would become the only player to have done so six times in a row.

Manning set his streak in 2004, during a season in which he was named MVP with 47 out of 48 votes. Twenty-two years later, Burrow has the chance to surpass him.

An Impressive Streak

Over his last five games—all wins—Burrow has been involved in 22 touchdowns, 20 of which were passing touchdowns. Notably, he threw five touchdown passes and scored the game-winning rushing touchdown in overtime against the Titans, before racking up 409 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-18 victory over the Steelers.

During this stretch, the Bengals have averaged 36.2 points per game. According to OutKick, Burrow has completed 74.7% of his passes for 2,795 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions through nine games. He is on track to surpass the 5,000-yard and 50-touchdown marks, a feat achieved only by Peyton Manning (2013) and Patrick Mahomes (2018). Both were named Most Valuable Players in those seasons.

The Favorite for the MVP Title

Josh Allen was among the favorites at the start of the season, but Burrow has overtaken him following the victory over Pittsburgh, according to OutKick. This isn't the first time people have wondered if Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the world.

A member of the 2020 draft class—which also included Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, and Jalen Hurts—Burrow led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in his second season. Cincinnati lost that game by three points. Injuries, an inconsistent offensive line, and a weak defense subsequently held the team back.

On the way to the Super Bowl?

This time around, Burrow is healthy, better protected, and can count on Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins—a duo many consider the best in the NFL. With a 7-2 record, the Bengals lead the AFC North, ahead of Pittsburgh and Cleveland (6-4).

Tonight's game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. For more on the matchup, check out our preview of the Bengals-Commanders showdown. Burrow's complete statistics are available on the NFL's website.

With information from OutKick.

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