Well. Here's some news that's likely to fuel rumors about Connor McDavid's future.

What's it all about?

We learned today that McDavid bought a (very) expensive house near Toronto last summer. The Toronto-based media outlet BlogTO published an article on the subject within the last hour.

The article states that the McDavids purchased the property in August. It is located near Newmarket, Ontario (McDavid's hometown) and was bought for just under $7 million.

The house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It features a private fitness studio with a rubber floor, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, and terraced perennial gardens in the backyard.

Not bad.



Connor McDavid recently bought a $7 million home outside Toronto

https://t.co/AtfSSAwCCP — blogTO (@blogTO) November 19, 2026

McDavid's wife made the announcement via an Instagram post.

In the video, she explains that the next few months will be devoted to renovating the house so that it will be fully move-in ready by next summer.

“We bought a house this summer, and we were hoping it would be fully renovated by next summer.” — Lauren Kyle McDavid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kyle McDavid (@laurenkyle1)

That was all it took for some people to link McDavid to the Leafs. Check out the comments under his wife's Instagram post—it'll give you a good idea of the situation…

Of course, that doesn't mean he'll sign with Toronto when his current contract expires (summer 2028). He's from the area, and maybe he just wants to spend the summer at home where he grew up.

That would make sense.

But I'm still going to play devil's advocate: paying nearly $7 million for a house you don't live in year-round is… a bit unusual?



In a Nutshell

– Hey, man.

We worked on our players' skills… here's the result!😂 https://t.co/eDPpLquZZb — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) November 19, 2026

– Well done!

Congratulations to our 8 players named to the 2026 CFL All-Star Team! 👏 Congratulations to our 8 players named to the 2026 CFL All-Star Team! QA | QB – Davis Alexander

REC | WR – Tyson Philpot

REC | WR – Tyler Snead

GO | OG – Pier-Olivier Lestage

PO | OT – Nick Callender

SEC | LB – Tyrice Beverette

DC | CB – Lorenzo Burns

SLR | LS – Louis-Philippe Bourassa — Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) November 19, 2026

– Interesting.

Konecny and York are being discussed in Philadelphia https://t.co/QFcpNMRWAm — The Fourth Period (@TFP) November 19, 2026

– Alert to fantasy league players.