Viral Photo: Beckett Sennecke Strips Down on Instagram

Beckett Sennecke had an excellent night yesterday, racking up four points against the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-4 victory.

This brought his total to 16 points, placing him third on his team's scoring leaderboard.

On the ice, everything seemed to be going great. Let's just say, however, that his Wednesday probably didn't go quite as he'd hoped.

Sennecke decided to post an Instagram Story that was quickly deleted. And you'll soon see why.

He posted a photo of himself lying in bed, with macarons arranged to cover his private parts—or at least to cover almost everything.

The Cole Schwindt leaks are still better than the Beckett Sennecke pic, but I'll take what I can get and I'll love it 😭 #NHL #BeckettSennecke #TipsOutForBeckett https://t.co/leZ5m7HFh6 — idk anymore (@RevDonkBonkers) November 5, 2026

Of course, even though the post was only online for a very short time, internet users quickly took screenshots of the photo in question. It then went viral, with many people making fun of the situation.

Beckett Sennecke after realizing he posted his nude macaron on his IG story https://t.co/3Qvkf3aOPu — NHL Humor (@NHLHumor) November 4, 2026

As if that weren't enough, another detail in the photo caught people's attention. Sennecke appeared to be wearing a brace on his right knee, even though he isn't currently listed as having any injuries.

It's obviously impossible to know why he's wearing the brace or whether it's actually something serious. But in the world of hockey, where teams often remain very tight-lipped when it comes to injuries, this kind of detail certainly doesn't go unnoticed.

It's yet another reminder that anything posted on social media—even if it's only there for a few minutes—can quickly become impossible to erase completely. All it takes is a screenshot, and a post you thought was gone can continue to circulate for a long time.

Sennecke himself may even poke fun at the situation in the coming days. However, it's a safe bet that the Ducks organization didn't particularly appreciate the story, both for its content and for the detail about his knee.

And something tells me Sennecke is likely to hear about it.

in a flash

– Evander Kane will likely head to Russia.

Evander Kane is expected to sign with a KHL team this week, his agent Dan Milstein revealed on the DFO Insider podcast 👀 Kane reportedly had multiple offers to stay in North America, but has decided to take his talents to Russia. https://t.co/20rjdhr0QW — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 5, 2026

– Things could be heating up in Columbus.

Aaron Portzline: #CBJ placing forward Danton Heinen and defenseman Emil Andrae on waivers was to free up salary cap and roster space. And I think it's because something else is in the works. #NHL https://t.co/yQNWhm1p4i — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 4, 2026

– That could be an option.