Kent Hughes clearly wasn't about to let Dylan Larkin slip away.

The Canadiens' general manager knew he had a golden opportunity to land a top-tier center, and he was willing to pay a high price to make it happen.

And that's what made the difference.

Pierre LeBrun (RDS) reports that if Michael Hage hadn't been part of the Canadiens' offer, the Minnesota Wild would likely have secured the star center's services.

The Wild were therefore very close to pulling off a major coup and acquiring a player capable of transforming their offense, but it was Kent Hughes who instead decided to pull out the big gun from his toolbox to edge out Minnesota in the race.



The problem with the Wild from the start was that they didn't have Michael Hage to offer in a trade package. — Pierre LeBrun

Now that the dust has settled on the Dylan Larkin saga, @PierreVLeBrun confirms that without Michael Hage in the Canadiens' offer, it likely would have been the Minnesota Wild who secured the star center's services. To listen to his full conversation with @AlexTourignyRDS before the Canadiens vs. Avalanche game, head over to our YouTube channel. 🔽🔽🔽 https://t.co/QQBJN4WRQh — RDS (@RDSca) November 25, 2026

Everyone knew that Michael Hage was a truly promising prospect for the Montreal organization.

After all, we were talking about a young player (who was drafted as a center) with a lot of potential who could have become an important part of the Habs for many years to come.

But Hughes chose to sacrifice a significant part of the club's future to acquire an established player… and at the end of the day, he did his job because he was able to improve the team right now.



That said, it shows one thing: the Wings really liked Michael Hage, and he was the player the Detroit front office had their sights set on. The Wild made several offers to the Wings in recent months, but the Wings waited to get what they wanted, and it paid off in the end.

That's why it's hard to say this isn't a win-win trade for both sides. The Canadiens finally landed their center to play behind Nick Suzuki, and the Wings have a building block in Hage for the future.

That's great.

In a Nutshell

– That's a good one.

🎉 Wish Gilbert a happy birthday in the comments! 🥳🎂 https://t.co/SDJOAaVpp0 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 25, 2026

– Yikes.

Multiple league sources corroborated Aaron Rodgers' account of Mike McCarthy's actions—falling asleep in meetings, breaking up the huddle with “1, 2, 3 Packers”—to ESPN. « It's all true. » The latest on an unprecedented situation in Pittsburgh⬇️

https://t.co/ZV86yWYtZI — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 25, 2026

– Nice list.