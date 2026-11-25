That's a tough break.

Former Canadiens player Patrik Laine announced that he underwent knee surgery. He was injured during practice, which forced him to have surgery to recover.

He announced the news on Instagram.

He's still a free agent… 🥶 https://t.co/aZrQDhA8PS — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 25, 2026

With the NHL season currently underway, we were already wondering if he'd be able to sign with an NHL team to get back on the ice.

But now, it's clear that he won't. His season is clearly over.

The only “silver lining” to his latest injury is that he'll now be able to avoid seeing his name in the news with reports that he hasn't found a job.

But he would undoubtedly have preferred not to get injured, of course.

Remember that two years ago, he injured his knee. He chose not to have surgery so he could return to the ice and help the Canadiens.

Would he be injured right now if he'd had surgery two years ago? It's impossible to say, but the question remains.

Laine hasn't played since October 2025, and we shouldn't expect him to be able to play in the NHL this season. Will any team show interest in him in the summer of 2027, given that he already had a hard time finding a team in 2026?

I have a feeling it'll be Europe or nothing next summer. But it's up to him to prove us wrong.

In a Nutshell

– Change of plans.

Never mind… looks like Bobrovsky starts Saturday in Pittsburgh — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 25, 2026

– Must-read.

Did Montreal come out on top in the Dylan Larkin trade? Canadiens legend Andrei Markov says yes, and explains why Lane Hutson reminds him of Cale Makar, not himself. Read his column and NHL picks. https://t.co/PG20GtFaJp — RG (@TheRGMedia) November 24, 2026

– Oh.