Just how much leeway does Juraj Slafkovsky have?

There's been a lot of talk lately about his poor performances and the fact that, despite everything, Martin St-Louis continues to give him responsibilities and chances to perform.

That's just his style—giving his guys chances and not wanting to crush them so they can rebuild their confidence. Think of Kirby Dach in the playoffs or Noah Dobson lately.

But at some point, he'll have to find the right balance. After all, giving too much to a guy (who doesn't seem to be recovering from the blows he took in the playoffs) who isn't performing isn't any better.

Bob Hartley, as he told Martin Lemay on his show, is among those who don't understand how Slaf has been getting so much ice time for weeks now.

Bob doesn't understand how Juraj Slafkovsky has been getting so much ice time even though he hasn't been playing his best hockey—and this has been going on since the start of the season! https://t.co/WsjrNI8Vwm — Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) November 25, 2026

The arrival of Dylan Larkin and the (imminent?) return of Ivan Demidov will mean the guys will be fighting for their spot in the lineup, both on the penalty kill and on the five-on-five.

And speaking of Demidov, his return to form seems to be going well…

Ivan Demidov completed a roughly 40-minute practice session, during which he focused primarily on his speed. He clearly seems ready to move on to the next stage. So don't be surprised to see him join his teammates in Vegas soon. 👀🔥🏒 @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Demidov #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 25, 2026

Dylan Larkin's Father

We now know that Dylan Larkin's father is Canadian—as is his wife, for that matter. We also know that the new Canadiens player's uncle once played for the Impact.

Basically, the more we dig, the more connections we find between Larkin and Canada/Quebec.

But now the guys at HFTV have added another layer to the story by revealing that Dylan Larkin's father isn't just Canadian: he's a longtime Canadiens fan.

Did that tip the scales when it came to the trade? Surely no more than the team's current state, obviously, but still: it's worth noting.

I was told last night that Dylan Larkin's dad, Kevin, is a long-time Habs fan 🔥👏 Agent Kevin 👀 https://t.co/8Ggf2ar7yS — HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 25, 2026

The Tkachuk Brothers Talk About the Canadiens

When we think of Americans who want to leave Canada, the Tkachuk family comes to mind. After all, Matthew Tkachuk didn't want to sign a long-term deal in Calgary, and Brady asked to leave Ottawa.

They know Dylan Larkin well—he's actually gone the opposite way.

On their podcast, the two brothers chose to discuss the Canadiens' trade. And the two Panthers players (a divisional rival of the Canadiens) had nothing but praise for the Montreal club following the acquisition of their friend Larkin.

They like the fit, say they're happy for their Team USA teammate, and acknowledge that the Canadiens continue to improve.

Matthew & Brady give their initial reactions to the Dylan Larkin trade to Montreal 👀🇨🇦 https://t.co/T8i67HeMXX — Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) November 25, 2026

It would be interesting to see the two teams face off in the playoffs. After all, even though the Hurricanes are the cream of the crop in the East, the Panthers know how to play in the playoffs.

That would be a good test for Martin St-Louis's men.

In Brief

– It's got people talking.

Traded overnight—didn't Aaron Rodgers deserve better? https://t.co/lUH01t440a — RDS (@RDSca) November 25, 2026

– Jayden Struble talks about his departure from Montreal. [RG]

– Must-read.

There are some concerns on this front. https://t.co/SyXSgIlRZ9 https://t.co/Ly2YNYCE1g — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 25, 2026

– A little break for Bob?

It's possible Toronto will start Stolarz on Friday in Boston and Akhtyamov on Saturday in Pittsburgh, as Bobrovsky continues his off-ice work — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 25, 2026

– Interesting.

NEW for @TheAthletic,

Jason Robertson on Stars extension talks, playing through another contract year: ‘Eerily similar'.

Free to read ⤵️

https://t.co/NXKBWazdqw — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 25, 2026

– Indeed.